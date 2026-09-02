Forget Soda: A Chef Swears That One Drink Brings Out The Best Flavor From McDonald's Filet-O-Fish

While it might be hard to imagine crunching down on a fresh Filet-O-Fish alongside anything other than an ice-cold soda, there's an even better match than the usual fizzy accompaniment. In fact, the perfect pairing for McDonald's iconic fried fish sandwich is one that's no stranger to flavor scrutiny and sophisticated tasting notes. When we asked chefs how they really feel about Filet-O-Fish, Bryce Palmer of Sequoia Grove Winery flagged one particular wine that can bring the best out of the sandwich. "Fried fish and chardonnay have always worked well together, whether it's from a drive-thru or a seafood restaurant. It sounds a little unexpected, but it really works," he said.

Filet-O-Fish is subtle in flavor, with a tangy sauce and a certain oiliness. Chardonnay's superior acidity to soda cuts through that fattiness better, while its lighter citrus and orchard fruit notes complement the flavor of the fish to create balance. Oaked chardonnays also have a creamy mouthfeel that can complement tartar sauce. This distinction — whether or not a chardonnay is oaked – introduces a host of additional qualities to complement the Filet-O-Fish. The best chardonnay for this pairing would be one that's only lightly oaked and exhibits the strengths of both, like a cooler-region, coastal Californian chardonnay. Purely unoaked chardonnays (like Chablis) are bright, crisp, and refreshing. Some oaked chardonnays can have a secondary freshness while being luscious and buttery, due to a process called malolactic fermentation.