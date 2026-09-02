Forget Soda: A Chef Swears That One Drink Brings Out The Best Flavor From McDonald's Filet-O-Fish
While it might be hard to imagine crunching down on a fresh Filet-O-Fish alongside anything other than an ice-cold soda, there's an even better match than the usual fizzy accompaniment. In fact, the perfect pairing for McDonald's iconic fried fish sandwich is one that's no stranger to flavor scrutiny and sophisticated tasting notes. When we asked chefs how they really feel about Filet-O-Fish, Bryce Palmer of Sequoia Grove Winery flagged one particular wine that can bring the best out of the sandwich. "Fried fish and chardonnay have always worked well together, whether it's from a drive-thru or a seafood restaurant. It sounds a little unexpected, but it really works," he said.
Filet-O-Fish is subtle in flavor, with a tangy sauce and a certain oiliness. Chardonnay's superior acidity to soda cuts through that fattiness better, while its lighter citrus and orchard fruit notes complement the flavor of the fish to create balance. Oaked chardonnays also have a creamy mouthfeel that can complement tartar sauce. This distinction — whether or not a chardonnay is oaked – introduces a host of additional qualities to complement the Filet-O-Fish. The best chardonnay for this pairing would be one that's only lightly oaked and exhibits the strengths of both, like a cooler-region, coastal Californian chardonnay. Purely unoaked chardonnays (like Chablis) are bright, crisp, and refreshing. Some oaked chardonnays can have a secondary freshness while being luscious and buttery, due to a process called malolactic fermentation.
Just don't try this food pairing dine-in
Chardonnay is a great pairing for a Filet-O-Fish, not just because of the specific flavors it carries, but because of its relatively low tannins and intensity. The flavors in the sandwich are all fairly subtle and would be totally overpowered with a rich and tannic red, such as a Zinfandel or even Syrah, which would be better suited to heartier, bolder flavors, such as a beef burger with barbecue sauce. Chardonnay, on the other hand, can be delicate. Even though the fuller-bodied, butter-bomb chardonnays that are heavily oaked have more gravity, the flavors they bring are all still in a subtler family, like nutty, vanilla, or stonefruit notes. The ability to tap into oak-derived buttery flavor is also what gives chardonnay an edge over many other white wines when it comes to this pairing, as Chardonnay is the most commonly oaked white varietal.
This match-up broadly applies to seafood and chardonnay, which is why it's a tried-and-true bet when pairing fish and wine. For McDonald's, however, it may be best to try this pairing as a takeaway. The next time you whip up a seafood boil, chardonnay is one of the wines that works best. The congruity between chardonnay and seafood doesn't end at the dining table, and bringing these two elements together in the pan is also a great idea. Why not add a splash to the next sauce you make for a fish dish, and see for yourself?