Transform Grilled Cheese Into A German-Style Delicacy With 3 Simple Additions

Look a little closer into kitchens all around the world, and you might find the simple grilled cheese sandwich with more than just its usual components. Local ingredients make their way in between the cheesy layers, creating grilled cheese sandwiches that embrace their home country's culinary signatures. In Germany, for example, you might find the familiar grilled cheese sandwich with some of the cuisine's most beloved staples: sauerkraut, German sausage, and onions.

On their own, sauerkraut, German sausage, and onions are already quite the toothsome trio. Just ask anyone who has ever oohed and aahed over a smoked sauerkraut and sausage skillet, or delighted in decadent bites of their grilled bratwurst hot dog during Oktoberfest. They are nothing if not cornerstones of German cuisine, so it only makes sense that they also fit right into a German-style grilled cheese sandwich.

The sauerkraut is an acidic force of flavor, cutting through the typically cheesy tang. The onions add a gentle sweetness that mellows out that sharp bite, and at the same time also layers in more depth with its own savory warmth. This lays a balanced base for the sausage to impart its richness, delivered through thick, snappy bites. Use bratwurst for a spice-laden complexity, bockwurst for some herby goodness, or perhaps Frankfurter if all you want is that sausage quintessence of savory, smoky flavor. There are so many types of sausages to choose from, and along with them, the endless possibilities to transform your German-style grilled cheese.