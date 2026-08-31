Transform Grilled Cheese Into A German-Style Delicacy With 3 Simple Additions
Look a little closer into kitchens all around the world, and you might find the simple grilled cheese sandwich with more than just its usual components. Local ingredients make their way in between the cheesy layers, creating grilled cheese sandwiches that embrace their home country's culinary signatures. In Germany, for example, you might find the familiar grilled cheese sandwich with some of the cuisine's most beloved staples: sauerkraut, German sausage, and onions.
On their own, sauerkraut, German sausage, and onions are already quite the toothsome trio. Just ask anyone who has ever oohed and aahed over a smoked sauerkraut and sausage skillet, or delighted in decadent bites of their grilled bratwurst hot dog during Oktoberfest. They are nothing if not cornerstones of German cuisine, so it only makes sense that they also fit right into a German-style grilled cheese sandwich.
The sauerkraut is an acidic force of flavor, cutting through the typically cheesy tang. The onions add a gentle sweetness that mellows out that sharp bite, and at the same time also layers in more depth with its own savory warmth. This lays a balanced base for the sausage to impart its richness, delivered through thick, snappy bites. Use bratwurst for a spice-laden complexity, bockwurst for some herby goodness, or perhaps Frankfurter if all you want is that sausage quintessence of savory, smoky flavor. There are so many types of sausages to choose from, and along with them, the endless possibilities to transform your German-style grilled cheese.
A German-style grilled cheese sandwich is full of possibilities
Even with just three additional ingredients, your German-style grilled cheese sandwich's flavors can still transform each time you make it. Bratwurst, specifically, can be prepared the German way with a hearty braise in beer, butter, and onions. This will give it a malty complexity that works wonders in elevating the sandwich's taste profile. When it comes to grilling bratwursts, the German way is to first simmer them in a flavorful broth, which will ensure they come off the flame still plump and encased in flavors.
Accompanying the meat is the sauerkraut, which is often only fermented cabbage. However, there are always ways to make even canned sauerkraut taste better, such as adding apples or cranberries for a sweet-tart twist to contrast all that meaty richness. Alternatively, sauerkraut drenched in barbecue sauce might be an especially fitting match for the sausage's smoky undertone. And needless to say, German-style onions such as red onions quick-pickled in mustard and vinegar, or röstzwiebeln (crispy deep-fried onions), will undoubtedly be phenomenal in your German-style grilled cheese.
Going above and beyond, you might also find it interesting to swap out the usual white bread slices with German pretzel rolls — yet another German staple. Laugenbrötchen, as they are called, offer a burnished exterior and fluffy softness that add even more excitement to your grilled cheese. No less important is the cheese variety. Swiss cheese, Muenster cheese, American cheese, Gouda, and more are all viable choices. If you've cooked up a batch of caramelized onions, consider matching it with Gruyère cheese for a French onion hybrid.