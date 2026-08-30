10 Lesser-Known Condiment Brands Worth Seeking Out

Everyone has roughly the same fridge condiment staples. Ketchup, mustard, and mayonnaise make up the obvious trio. And everyone has their own necessities on top of those basics — soy sauce, teriyaki sauce, salsa (which, personally, we'd consider a condiment), and hot sauce are common additions. You're probably at the point in your condiment journey where your go-to items rarely see any refreshing. Well, friends, we think it's time to shake things up a bit.

A condiment may not have a name like Heinz or Kraft attached to it, but that doesn't mean it's not worth adding to your cart. In fact, plenty of indie brands are shaking up the condiment aisle with novel products that pack a ton of flavor. Some can even confidently adopt a "better-for-you" claim, making them perfect for consumers who don't want to count calories with every tablespoon of ketchup. Below are 10 condiment brands that deserve far more love than they get. Each has passed our taste tests and can boast having a bit of a cult following — that's how you know they're good.