The Little Caesars Ordering Trick That Makes Your Pizza 10X More Flavorful
Even though it may not be as ubiquitous as Domino's or Pizza Hut, Little Caesars holds its own in the takeout pizza category. In fact, the Detroit-based chain is actually one of the most popular in the United States by sales and it boasts thousands of locations across 30 different countries. If you live near one, you probably already have a go-to order but there is one trick you can try to make your next pizza even better: Ask for it "crazy-style".
A crazy-style Little Caesars pizza is topped like the chain's signature Crazy Bread, meaning that it's covered in a buttery, garlic topping and herbs. That's right, you can combine the best parts of a cheesy pizza and fragrant garlic bread in one order, and it comes with a heaping layer of grated parmesan to boot.
According to devoted fans who have posted about the hack online, any pizza can be made crazy-style. All that's involved is brushing the slices with the Crazy Bread's garlic butter spread and sprinkling them with cheese and Italian seasoning. One Tiktok user who tried it said it makes the pizza "10 times better" while another called it one of the "best fast food pizzas" they had ever had. However, there is a knack for placing a successful order.
How to order a crazy style pizza
The downside is that crazy style pizza isn't technically on the menu, so you're going to have to order over the phone or in-store. And even though it isn't a new trend, some newer staff members might not understand what you're asking for. If not, just try explaining nicely or find a picture of a similar order online. You might at least get some extra parmesan for your troubles.
Those who are in on the secret may be able to add the toppings for free or a minor upcharge, reportedly ranging from 50 cents to $1. If you plan to order online, try calling the restaurant first. Some locations may suggest adding a small extra, like a side of marinara sauce, to cover the charge and then completing the request when the name comes in. They may even let you choose whether to add the garlic butter to just the crust or the entire pie.
The trick works with any pizza, but people seem to especially love it with pepperoni. A customer who made a YouTube video about the pairing raved about its "decadent" and "pungent" flavor, praising the salty Parmesan and extra garlic for giving a regular Little Caesars pepperoni pizza much more flavor. Tasting Table tried nine Little Caesars pizzas if you're looking for other options, or try the pizza that makes ordering takeout worth it.