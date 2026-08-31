The Little Caesars Ordering Trick That Makes Your Pizza 10X More Flavorful

Even though it may not be as ubiquitous as Domino's or Pizza Hut, Little Caesars holds its own in the takeout pizza category. In fact, the Detroit-based chain is actually one of the most popular in the United States by sales and it boasts thousands of locations across 30 different countries. If you live near one, you probably already have a go-to order but there is one trick you can try to make your next pizza even better: Ask for it "crazy-style".

A crazy-style Little Caesars pizza is topped like the chain's signature Crazy Bread, meaning that it's covered in a buttery, garlic topping and herbs. That's right, you can combine the best parts of a cheesy pizza and fragrant garlic bread in one order, and it comes with a heaping layer of grated parmesan to boot.

According to devoted fans who have posted about the hack online, any pizza can be made crazy-style. All that's involved is brushing the slices with the Crazy Bread's garlic butter spread and sprinkling them with cheese and Italian seasoning. One Tiktok user who tried it said it makes the pizza "10 times better" while another called it one of the "best fast food pizzas" they had ever had. However, there is a knack for placing a successful order.