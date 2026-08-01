This Little Caesars Pizza Makes Ordering Takeout Worth It (It's The Best)
In the pantheon of pizza takeout chains, Little Caesars often gets overlooked. But its hot-n-ready pies for just $6.99 make Little Caesars one of the pizza chains that offers the best value in 2026, and the food is delish, too. That said, one pie has risen above the rest and topped our list of nine Little Caesars pizzas. It may come as no surprise that the Stuffed Crazy Crust Pepperoni pizza goes, well, crazy.
Stuffed crust pizza may be past its heyday, but you can't deny that pizza crust stuffed with gooey, melty mozzarella is going to be anything but delicious. And the "craziness" comes from a garlic-Parmesan situation sprinkled on top. Need we say more? Well, we will. Our reviewer wrote, "I found myself eating the pizza and then tearing off the crust to eat it as its own little appetizer. This is a classic pepperoni pizza, but with an elevated essence that makes it whimsical and delicious. I can guarantee the stuffed 'Crazy' version is much more flavorful than the regular stuffed one, so I'm glad I chose to try it."
The only possible downside to this pizza is the price. At $13, it's one of the more expensive pies on the menu, but it's still much cheaper than a large pie from a local place, which can often cost $20 or more. And it's crazy, stuffed crust is surely worth a few extra dollars. Little Caesars does rank among the top on the list of America's pizza chains in terms of sales.
People go crazy for the stuffed crazy crust pepperoni pizza from Little Caesars.
"This is my go to order. So good," one person wrote on Reddit about the Stuffed Crazy Crust. Another wrote, "OMG, one of the best pizzas you can get. IMO it's perfect." Another fan came with not only praise but an ordering trick to level up your stuffed crazy crust pie even more. "It tastes SO GOOD. I don't like Little Caesars that much in general, but when this was brought to my house one day, I couldn't stop eating it lol. IT IS DEFINITELY worth the money," they wrote. "Also, I suggest getting it well done. It makes the cheese super melty."
Most agree that the stuffed crust pizza from Little Caesars, especially the crazy version, is totally worth it. But it also seems to depend on the location — some Little Caesars restaurants are better than others. "It's delicious, but every store is different," one person warned. They also said to "avoid [Hot-N-Ready]. Order fresh." Seems like solid advice. In a thread about the quality of Little Caesars stuffed crust pizza, another customer concurred, writing, "Depends on your local LC. Some stores take more pride than others." The lesson here is that if you get a subpar stuffed crazy crust pizza, you might just need to try another location.