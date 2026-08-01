This Little Caesars Pizza Makes Ordering Takeout Worth It (It's The Best)

In the pantheon of pizza takeout chains, Little Caesars often gets overlooked. But its hot-n-ready pies for just $6.99 make Little Caesars one of the pizza chains that offers the best value in 2026, and the food is delish, too. That said, one pie has risen above the rest and topped our list of nine Little Caesars pizzas. It may come as no surprise that the Stuffed Crazy Crust Pepperoni pizza goes, well, crazy.

Stuffed crust pizza may be past its heyday, but you can't deny that pizza crust stuffed with gooey, melty mozzarella is going to be anything but delicious. And the "craziness" comes from a garlic-Parmesan situation sprinkled on top. Need we say more? Well, we will. Our reviewer wrote, "I found myself eating the pizza and then tearing off the crust to eat it as its own little appetizer. This is a classic pepperoni pizza, but with an elevated essence that makes it whimsical and delicious. I can guarantee the stuffed 'Crazy' version is much more flavorful than the regular stuffed one, so I'm glad I chose to try it."

The only possible downside to this pizza is the price. At $13, it's one of the more expensive pies on the menu, but it's still much cheaper than a large pie from a local place, which can often cost $20 or more. And it's crazy, stuffed crust is surely worth a few extra dollars. Little Caesars does rank among the top on the list of America's pizza chains in terms of sales.