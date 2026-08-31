Make Hard-Boiled Eggs Even Better With This Crispy Cheese That's Ready In Minutes

You've probably heard the expression "you can't reinvent the wheel," but when it comes to food, seemingly monotonous items are reinvented all the time. It just takes a different method of frying here and a different combination of spices there, and bam — you've got a hard-boiled egg recipe you've never tried before. You can make hard-boiled eggs even better in just minutes by adding a layer of feta cheese onto a skillet, placing your sliced eggs on top, and letting it crisp up.

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As Instagrammer @catherine_printezis easily demonstrates, begin by grabbing your preferred brand of feta cheese and sprinkling about a tablespoon into a little pile on a heated frying pan. While that's getting nice and melty, cut your hard-boiled eggs in half, which should already be boiled, cooled, and peeled thanks to Julia Child's method for the best hard-boiled eggs. Before the feta liquifies, place the sliced hard-boiled eggs face down on the feta piles and cook for a few minutes until the cheese is golden brown. Make sure the feta has gotten crispy before removing it with a spatula. That crunchy, brittle feta topping will contrast perfectly with the soft, pillowy body of the hard-boiled egg, creating the ideal bite.