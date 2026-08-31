Make Hard-Boiled Eggs Even Better With This Crispy Cheese That's Ready In Minutes
You've probably heard the expression "you can't reinvent the wheel," but when it comes to food, seemingly monotonous items are reinvented all the time. It just takes a different method of frying here and a different combination of spices there, and bam — you've got a hard-boiled egg recipe you've never tried before. You can make hard-boiled eggs even better in just minutes by adding a layer of feta cheese onto a skillet, placing your sliced eggs on top, and letting it crisp up.
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As Instagrammer @catherine_printezis easily demonstrates, begin by grabbing your preferred brand of feta cheese and sprinkling about a tablespoon into a little pile on a heated frying pan. While that's getting nice and melty, cut your hard-boiled eggs in half, which should already be boiled, cooled, and peeled thanks to Julia Child's method for the best hard-boiled eggs. Before the feta liquifies, place the sliced hard-boiled eggs face down on the feta piles and cook for a few minutes until the cheese is golden brown. Make sure the feta has gotten crispy before removing it with a spatula. That crunchy, brittle feta topping will contrast perfectly with the soft, pillowy body of the hard-boiled egg, creating the ideal bite.
Upgrading the feta and hard-boiled egg recipe
It's entirely acceptable (and enjoyable) to eat these feta hard-boiled egg bites all on their own as a morning snack, but these babies are also pretty delicious thrown into a basic breakfast sandwich with bacon or sausage, or topped on your choice of loaded toast, like avocado or cottage cheese and salami. Some people also prefer to sprinkle chili oil or hot sauce onto the feta-egg bites to give the whole thing a bit of a kick. You can also add olives and capers for a Mediterranean twist, or dip the feta-egg bites in a warm bowl of tomato soup.
Feta cheese pairs well with hard-boiled eggs, and eggs in general, because it adds a rich, salty, complex flavor that cheddar and/or mozzarella just can't compete with. A version of feta fried eggs went viral a few years ago, wherein an egg is cracked directly onto a melting layer of feta cheese in a frying pan, similar to this feta and hard-boiled egg recipe. Not only does feta cheese pair perfectly with eggs and melt beautifully, but it also adds a tasty boost of protein to your breakfast. Not sure which feta to grab at the grocery store? We ranked Primo Taglio's Feta Cheese Crumbles as the best store-bought feta cheese option on the market.