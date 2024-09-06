Julia Child's Method For The Best Hard-Boiled Eggs

Iconic cookbook and TV personality author Julia Child is known for bringing the art of fine French cuisine into American kitchens, but that doesn't she mean she wasn't just as big of a resource for simple tricks for everyday dishes, too. One of her most game-changing tips for home cooks, for example, is for the humble but hearty, ubiquitous hard-boiled egg. Although, to call Child's improved egg hard-boiled is a bit of a misnomer.

We tried a variety of ways to cook hard-boiled eggs, but according to another celebrity chef, Sara Moulton, the trick Julia Child mastered was to stop the cooking process just short of that actual boil. Moulton worked for Child as a food-stylist in Cambridge, Massachusetts, where she learned the culinary legend's technique. Moulton revealed on the "Homemade" podcast that Child would put the eggs into cold water in the pot, and then heat the eggs and water up together. Just when they were at that right-about-to-boil point, she'd remove them from heat and let them sit for 13 or 14 minutes before draining and getting them as quickly as possible into ice water — ice baths are vital for eggs because they halt the cooking process. They'd hang out in that ice water for 15 to 20 minutes before she'd peel them. The payoff for this careful "hard-cooked egg" process? Much more tender egg whites, per Moulton, that are never dry or rubbery. The fast cooling also prevents that unappealing green barrier that can form between the yolk and the white.