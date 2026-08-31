Transform Basic Baked Potatoes With A Fan-Favorite Dip For A Major Flavor Boost

Baked potatoes are a classic for good reason. They're easy to make, tasty, filling, low in fat, and a virtually limitless canvas for all manner of toppings. Forgetting you can upgrade the humble oven-cooked spud into the star of any meal is the most common mistake people make with baked potatoes. We've got just the upgrade: topping your baked potato with rich, creamy spinach and artichoke dip for a delicious twist on two familiar favorites.

You likely already enjoy spinach and artichoke dip with potato chips, so why not try it with the entire spud?The dip brings together flavors reminiscent of tried-and-true baked potato toppings: creamy like sour cream, cheesy like, well, cheese, and packed with green vegetables like broccoli or spinach. The dip pairs naturally with a baked potato, but its richness, spices, and subtle Parmesan funk make it a step above the usual toppings.

All this requires is one extra step to get the creamiest baked potato ever: making the dip. Start your potatoes in the oven while you prepare your favorite regular or even vegan spinach and artichoke dip. Once the dip is mixed, scoop some of the flesh from each potato and stir it into the dip. Spoon the mixture back into the potatoes, then return them to the oven until the cheese is melted and the skins are crisp.