Transform Basic Baked Potatoes With A Fan-Favorite Dip For A Major Flavor Boost
Baked potatoes are a classic for good reason. They're easy to make, tasty, filling, low in fat, and a virtually limitless canvas for all manner of toppings. Forgetting you can upgrade the humble oven-cooked spud into the star of any meal is the most common mistake people make with baked potatoes. We've got just the upgrade: topping your baked potato with rich, creamy spinach and artichoke dip for a delicious twist on two familiar favorites.
You likely already enjoy spinach and artichoke dip with potato chips, so why not try it with the entire spud?The dip brings together flavors reminiscent of tried-and-true baked potato toppings: creamy like sour cream, cheesy like, well, cheese, and packed with green vegetables like broccoli or spinach. The dip pairs naturally with a baked potato, but its richness, spices, and subtle Parmesan funk make it a step above the usual toppings.
All this requires is one extra step to get the creamiest baked potato ever: making the dip. Start your potatoes in the oven while you prepare your favorite regular or even vegan spinach and artichoke dip. Once the dip is mixed, scoop some of the flesh from each potato and stir it into the dip. Spoon the mixture back into the potatoes, then return them to the oven until the cheese is melted and the skins are crisp.
Upgrading spinach and artichoke dip potatoes
Sure, you could just spoon spinach and artichoke dip into baked potatoes and have yourself a delicious side. But mixing the potato directly into the dip ensures the flavors are fully incorporated, so every bite has comfortingly starchy potato, creamy dip, spicy garlic, and toothsome greens. This step is the game-changer for next-level loaded baked potatoes.
This dish also offers the convenience of using store-bought dip, which works especially well when you're short on time. Just remember to mix it with the potato flesh before refilling the skins. You can customize the dip even further by playing around with the cheeses and seasonings. Try asiago, for example, or add basil, dill, or red pepper flakes for some heat. For even more flavor, sprinkle the finished potatoes with bacon bits for a crisp, salty, savory crunch.
Want to turn this side into an entrée? Bulk it up with more protein and vegetables. Strips of grilled chicken would create an almost Alfredo-like combination with the spinach and artichoke dip, while asparagus or broccoli can add even more greens. Mushrooms would bring earthiness and depth, while sliced black olives add saltiness and brine. For a different way to add complexity, try fresh tomato chunks or blistered cherry tomatoes for a hit of acidity.