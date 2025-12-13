The Mistake Everyone Makes With Baked Potatoes

The best baked potatoes come out of the oven with crackling skin and perfectly fluffy interiors. Yet one of the most common mistakes everyone makes with baked potatoes often leads to underwhelming skin on the top and a nasty, hard patch on the bottom. The culprit? Your baking tray. It may seem like the logical choice to place your spuds on a sheet pan because it catches drips, makes it easy to move in and out of the oven, and offers a nice flat surface. But it doesn't provide airflow.

Unlike root vegetables, which benefit from direct heat contact, whole potatoes need air circulation. Without it, the hot tray will either turn the underside soggy as it steams or make it tough if the oven temperature is too high. It can also affect the interior texture, leaving you with overcooked, gummy potatoes on the bottom.

That's why using a wire rack is a game-changing trick that takes your baked potatoes to the next level. Whether you use the one already in the oven or place one over a baking tray, it limits the point of contact on the surface and allows more hot air to circulate over the skin, ensuring the moisture in the potato escapes at a steady rate. That's the key to consistent results and that delicious balance of textures.