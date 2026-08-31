Forget Pineapple: Give Upside-Down Cake A Cozy Twist With One Cold-Weather Fruit
When the weather is warm, pineapple upside-down cake is a classic option to lean into the season with tropical vibes to satisfy your sweet tooth. As delicious as the cake adorned with sliced pineapples and cherries is, it doesn't necessarily fit the bill when the weather cools down. But you don't have to totally give up on the dessert during colder months, because you can simply swap the pineapple slices for cranberries.
It's exactly what our cranberry upside-down cake accomplishes, and we think it's an ideal way to celebrate a holiday or special occasion during fall and winter. The core of the recipe is similar to your grandma's pineapple upside-down cake, but it hinges on cranberries spread on the bottom of the pan rather than pineapple slices (and sometimes cherries).
For our cake, Tasting Table recipe developer Jennine Rye uses 2 cups of fresh cranberries combined with brown sugar and butter. The result is a topping that's equal parts sweet and tart with plenty of seasonal flavor. And when you flip it upside down to reveal the caramelized cranberries, it looks right at home on a holiday table.
How to prep cranberries for upside-down cake, plus easy ways to upgrade it
According to our recipe, you'll heat brown sugar and butter in a pan over medium heat until the sugar is fully dissolved. Then, pour it into the bottom of the pan, let it cool, and add an even layer of fresh cranberries.
For the best sweetness, crunch, and appearance, whole fresh cranberries are ideal. If you don't have enough, you can cut them in half to create an even layer across the cake. Frozen cranberries will also work if that's what you have on hand. While some recipes say you can use them straight from the freezer, thawing and patting them dry first will give you the best results. Dried cranberries are another option, but use about half as much as you would fresh and rehydrate them in warm water or orange juice for at least 20 minutes to improve their texture.
To amp up the flavor, toss the cranberries with orange zest for more citrus or with a dessert wine like port for additional sweetness before adding them to the bottom of the pan. For extra crunch, scatter chopped pecans over the cranberries. Or make homemade whipped cream and add a dollop to each slice when serving. Powdered sugar, sprigs of rosemary or thyme, or more fresh cranberries are other easy ways to garnish the cake.