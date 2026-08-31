Forget Pineapple: Give Upside-Down Cake A Cozy Twist With One Cold-Weather Fruit

When the weather is warm, pineapple upside-down cake is a classic option to lean into the season with tropical vibes to satisfy your sweet tooth. As delicious as the cake adorned with sliced pineapples and cherries is, it doesn't necessarily fit the bill when the weather cools down. But you don't have to totally give up on the dessert during colder months, because you can simply swap the pineapple slices for cranberries.

It's exactly what our cranberry upside-down cake accomplishes, and we think it's an ideal way to celebrate a holiday or special occasion during fall and winter. The core of the recipe is similar to your grandma's pineapple upside-down cake, but it hinges on cranberries spread on the bottom of the pan rather than pineapple slices (and sometimes cherries).

For our cake, Tasting Table recipe developer Jennine Rye uses 2 cups of fresh cranberries combined with brown sugar and butter. The result is a topping that's equal parts sweet and tart with plenty of seasonal flavor. And when you flip it upside down to reveal the caramelized cranberries, it looks right at home on a holiday table.