Why Does Gas Station Fried Chicken Have Such A Following?
Generally speaking, gas stations are not known for being culinary hotspots. Paper cups of weak coffee and hot dogs wrinkled from hours of rolling are not major draws for most consumers. But not all gas station food fits this stereotype. Fried chicken is one shining example of just how good service station food can actually be — at least in some cases.
Across the country, gas stations serve a variety of fried chicken styles, ranging from well-known chains to hole-in-the-wall gems. It's hard to pinpoint exactly what makes gas station fried chicken such a favorite, but its appeal likely comes down to a combination of convenience, comfort, and the simple pleasure of greasy road trip food. As strange as it might seem to those who associate gas station food with microwaved burritos and nachos drowning in fake cheese, a quick look at social media shows just how much praise convenience store fried chicken can receive. Folks on Reddit laud the stuff in no uncertain terms, calling it, "So good, it's criminal."
Not all gas station chicken is created equally, however. "Stringy, greasy and the breading falls off the chicken when [you] pick it up. Avoid at all costs," wrote another Redditor of their own gas station fried chicken experiences. Like anything, the quality most likely comes down to the amount of care put into the product. Sometimes it's dry, greasy chicken sitting for hours under a heat lamp, but other times the combination of juicy meat and crisp breading is just what one needs before the next leg of the journey.
Why fried chicken works in gas stations
In today's increasingly busy world, adding even one more stop to the day's agenda can feel like a hassle. When the car is low on fuel, though, a trip to the gas station is unavoidable — and if you can pick up a decent meal while you're there, why not? This convenience is part of what's driving the expansion of fried chicken operations in gas stations. Fried chicken appeals to a wide audience and is relatively easy to prepare and eat, even with the limited kitchen resources of a convenience store. Plus, national franchises can supply operators with everything from food and equipment to the directions needed to serve chicken that rivals what customers might find at a dedicated fried chicken restaurant.
The growing competition between convenience stores and fast food restaurants isn't limited to the beaver-themed mega stations, either. Chester's and Krispy Krunchy Chicken have both built their businesses around bringing fried chicken to convenience stores and other nontraditional locations, giving gas station owners another way to boost sales. In fact, even the biggest name in the fried chicken game, KFC, got its start at a gas station.
Krispy Krunchy is the best gas station fried chicken according to Reddit, earning praise not just as a gas station meal but when compared with dedicated chicken chains — some customers even say it's the best fried chicken they've ever had. Chester's, too, is known for delivering a reliable product across its franchises. Both brands have found a successful model for bringing industry-standard fried chicken to convenience stores across the country.
The other types of gas station fried chicken to look out for
In addition to these larger franchises, it's also worth keeping an eye out for regional chains and mom-and-pop operations. The gas station chicken chain Parker's, for example, only operates in a few Southern states, but it's still a regional staple renowned for producing some of the best fried chicken around. Similarly, Baltimore-born Royal Farms has built an extensive following in the Mid-Atlantic, while Hawaii's Minit Stop offers its own beloved take on gas station fried chicken, serving as more than just a quick stop for food and fuel.
These chain restaurants, be they national or regional, are generally a good choice for delivering a reliable meal, but rarely do they stand up to the quality of a good independent establishment — even when it comes to gas station food. Letting go of the brand name and choosing to pick up dinner at an unknown greasy hot case is certainly more of a gamble, but with a bit of risk can also come great reward.
As one Redditor explains it, "Some of the best fried chicken I've ever had has been when driving from Indiana to Florida and stopping at what appears to be a run-down gas station/shack." Particularly in the South, there is a long history of exceptionally good food coming from independent gas station restaurants. They may not always appear glamorous on the outside, and the idea of eating dinner with a hint of gasoline on the breeze might seem uncouth to some, but just like a breaded and fried drumstick, it's what's inside that counts.