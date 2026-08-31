How To Figure Out Your Go-To Drink Order, According To A Bartender

The world of cocktails is vast and wondrous, and it can be an adventure for your palate to try new things. But there's also something intrinsically cool (and comforting) about being able to walk up to any bar and order the exact drink you know you love. How does one reach such a confident point, especially considering that vastness of options? We asked an expert how anyone can figure out their ideal go-to drink order.

"Start by paying attention to the drinks you already enjoy and asking yourself why you like them," suggests Justin Lavenue, the Austin, Texas-based master mixologist and co-owner of The Roosevelt Room and owner/operator of The Eleanor and RoadHaus Mobile Cocktails. "Are they tart, bitter, sweet, refreshing, boozy, dry, fruity, herbal, spicy, carbonated, creamy, or spirit-forward? Then try cocktails in a few major families: a sour, a highball, a stirred spirit-forward drink, a spritz, a tropical drink, and something bitter or aperitif-driven."

If you love sour flavors, for example, you'll likely love the sour cocktails that belong to the daisy family — consisting of a spirit, citrus juice, and sweetener, these include margaritas. If you like lighter, more effervescent drinks, highballs are a good match. Likewise, fruity-flavor fans may love tropical drinks, while bitter, botanical enthusiasts might appreciate spritzes. As you try cocktail families based on the flavors you prefer, Lavenue advises, "Keep notes in your phone of what you liked and what you didn't. After a while, patterns emerge."