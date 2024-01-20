The Right Way To Ask The Bartender For A Surprise Drink

Walking up to the bar and ordering a surprise drink can be an exciting and adventurous experience, but it's crucial to strike the right balance between spontaneity and guidance. When done right, ordering a surprise drink can lead to delightful discoveries. When done wrong, it can result in disappointment for both you and the bartender. The key to ordering a surprise drink is to give the bartender some direction without prescribing every detail.

"It's really helpful if you can tell your bartender another drink that you've had that you love, or at the very least a spirit and flavor profile so that they have a good starting point to make you a drink that you'll enjoy," says Lex Madden, bar manager at Point Easy in Denver.

"Good descriptors to use are things like 'spirit-forward,' 'fruity,' 'juicy,' 'tart,' or 'on the sweeter side,' and try and choose just one spirit you want to drink," Madden explains. "While there's a good chance multiple spirits and liqueurs will find their way into your drink, it can get confusing for bartenders to navigate a surprise drink that must have whiskey and gin and tequila in it."

Whether you're ordering a surprise drink or a specific one, always let the bartender know if you have any allergies or dietary restrictions. This information is critical to ensuring your safety and enjoyment. Bartenders take allergies seriously and will make every effort to accommodate your needs.