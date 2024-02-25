The Best Ways To Find The Right Spirit For You, According To A Bar Director ─ Exclusive

If you're not a regular drinker or don't have one particular spirit that tickles your tipple fantasy regularly, you've probably been asked, "Well, what do you like?" on more than one occasion and with no good response. The problem is, you may not know what you like ─ and that's okay! There are so many spirits to choose from, and each one is different, special, and unique. With all the options out there, ranging from warm, bitter, and spicy to sweet and floral, and just about everything in between, it can be a challenge to find one that works best for you. We're not mind readers or fortune tellers, so we can't choose for you ─ but we did ask an expert in the industry, Sidney Williams, bar director for Officina 1397 Hospitality Group, to share some helpful pointers.

Finding a spirit that you can genuinely enjoy on its own or in a cocktail doesn't have to be a frustrating task, nor should it be. Maybe you love how a Manhattan looks when you see someone order one and want to know if you're a Bourbon person. Perhaps you love a whiskey sour but haven't found the right whiskey to take it from a good cocktail to a great one. The best part? Once you do figure it out, there's no wrong answer. It should be fun and simple, and Williams has given us the tools to make it so.