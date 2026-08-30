Pouch Vs Canned Tuna: Only One Makes The Best Tuna Salad

Companies like StarKist have been making a concerted effort to push tuna in pouches as an alternative to canned tuna on the grounds that it tastes fresher because it's processed and cooked less than canned tuna. Online reviews tend to agree with that sentiment. With less liquid inside, pouches don't weigh as much, and their smaller size makes them easier to transport. However, while you can debate the taste of one brand of tuna over another, I still prefer canned tuna for tuna salad because it makes a better end product.

I've tried making tuna salad with pouched tuna, and it turned out fine. The fish does taste good, and there are some definite pros and cons to choosing tuna in pouches. But the difference in processing doesn't have much of an impact on flavor, as far as I've noticed.

I also don't find opening and draining a can that inconvenient. Even when you strain it, some water is left behind since I'm not squeezing out every last drop. I want that moisture in there because I've found that tuna salad made with pouched tuna can actually be a little dry, because it's not packed in as much water. You need to add more mayo to make up the difference.