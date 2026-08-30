Pouch Vs Canned Tuna: Only One Makes The Best Tuna Salad
Companies like StarKist have been making a concerted effort to push tuna in pouches as an alternative to canned tuna on the grounds that it tastes fresher because it's processed and cooked less than canned tuna. Online reviews tend to agree with that sentiment. With less liquid inside, pouches don't weigh as much, and their smaller size makes them easier to transport. However, while you can debate the taste of one brand of tuna over another, I still prefer canned tuna for tuna salad because it makes a better end product.
I've tried making tuna salad with pouched tuna, and it turned out fine. The fish does taste good, and there are some definite pros and cons to choosing tuna in pouches. But the difference in processing doesn't have much of an impact on flavor, as far as I've noticed.
I also don't find opening and draining a can that inconvenient. Even when you strain it, some water is left behind since I'm not squeezing out every last drop. I want that moisture in there because I've found that tuna salad made with pouched tuna can actually be a little dry, because it's not packed in as much water. You need to add more mayo to make up the difference.
Why a can is my plan
One of the biggest advantages of using canned fish is that you can choose between tuna packed in water or oil. The best tuna salad I've ever made used the oil-packed variety. I find that the oil helps the natural flavor of the fish come through better, even after adding mayonnaise and other seasonings. That extra richness makes for a more flavorful mixture with a better mouthfeel than water-packed fish, and especially the stuff from a pouch. It feels meatier and more substantial, and the oil blends well with the other ingredients.
A touch of Dijon mustard adds some heat and sharpness, while lemon juice balances the fat with enough acid to brighten the flavors. Some finely diced white onion provides crunch and a pungent bite, while minced pickles bring a hint of sweetness. To tie it all together, a little of the canned liquid goes a long way toward helping everything come together more evenly.
Maybe the reason this works for me is partly nostalgia, because this is how I have always had it. It's what I expect tuna salad to be, so I feel the taste and texture work better with canned tuna in oil than with tuna from a pouch.