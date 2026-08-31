Chipotle's New-Recipe Pollo Asado And Chili Lime Chips Review: 2 Swings, And 2 Misses

Chicken has been a staple and fan favorite protein on Chipotle's menu since the dawn of the franchise. But, just because its standard-issue, adobo-marinated poultry is a proven winner, doesn't mean the chain can't experiment with more flavors and textures, right? In 2021, Chipotle introduced its take on Pollo Asado into test markets, before deeming it ready for primetime and rolling it out nationwide in both the U.S. and Canada a year later.

While many other new proteins have since returned to Chipotle's assembly line, for one reason or another, Pollo Asado had remained on the bench. Well, in 2026, Chipotle is dusting off its pollo asado recipe and bringing it back to stores with a twist. In a first ever move for Chipotle, it's not only debuting its refurbished Pollo Asado, but on the same day introducing a second item — Chili Lime tortilla chips.

The fine folks of Chipotle invited Tasting Table to take a seat at its table to have a sneak peak of both Pollo Asado and the Chili Lime Chips. So, is this take on Pollo Asado the latest and greatest, or not so much? And, what of these Chili Lime chips — do they hit high new flavorful notes, or just sour ones? The truth can now be revealed in this chew and review.

Recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.