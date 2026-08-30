Forget Blanton's: This Rival Bourbon Brings Stronger Flavor While Sparing Your Wallet

When Blanton's Single-Barrel first debuted in 1984, it cost $24. Now, over 40 years later, Elijah Craig Small Batch is offering a comparable bourbon at the long-gone Blanton's price point of yore. Blanton's is notoriously expensive and can be hard to track down (let alone authenticate). Luckily, dominating the $30 range, Elijah Craig offers a bourbon that rivals Blanton's and spares your wallet. No compromises necessary.

Blanton's Single-Barrel bourbon's gem-like bottle with horse-and-jockey stopper makes a pride piece displayed on home bars. The bourbon is known for its signature tasting profile of toasted vanilla, caramel, butterscotch, baking spices, and oak. Blanton's Single-Barrel has slightly more pronounced fruit and char tones compared to Elijah Craig, as well as tones of orange peel, honey, and cinnamon on the nose. It clocks in mildly overproof at 46.5% ABV, and a 750-milliliter bottle fetches $149.99 on TotalBourbon (currently on sale for $104.89). Blanton's may be a consistent and impressive category pioneer, but its overall value is up for some debate.

Not a far cry off — and for a fraction of the price – Elijah Craig Small Batch is a Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey at a comparable 47% ABV. Balanced yet lingering, it's aged for 8 to 12 years in level 3 charred oak barrels, which deliver warming spice and wood smoke on the palate. The nose leads with vanilla bean and ripe banana, deepening into a quintessential bourbon bouquet of oak, caramelized sugar, nutmeg, and vanillin on the palate. Elijah Craig Small Batch features a notably robust and round mouthfeel, which is perhaps its most marked difference compared to Blanton's, which ends in a crisp, dry finish. Nonetheless, the spirit remains complex enough for seasoned bourbon drinkers and accessible enough for casual fans alike.