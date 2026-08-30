How To Boil Corn So Every Kernel Stays Juicy

There's nothing that screams summer like biting into a sweet, tender corn on the cob smothered in butter and salt. And while corn takes well to grilling and roasting, boiling is the tried-and-true method that will render the plumpest, juiciest kernels if you know how to do it correctly. You might think it's just a matter of bringing water to a boil and throwing in the corn to bubble for five minutes or so, but to keep every kernel juicy, the best way to boil corn is by starting it in cold water.

The process is simple: Add your corn to a pot of cold water and bring everything to approximately 180 degrees Fahrenheit (just under the true boiling point of 212 degrees), then turn off the heat, cover the pot, and let it sit for 10 to 25 minutes. If you do bring the cold water to a boil, the heat can be turned off after about one minute. Boiling corn on the cob for too long shrivels the kernels and depletes moisture, resulting in a tough or chewy pulp. Starting with cold water translates to gradual heat that cooks each kernel evenly and at the same time. Over-boiling corn also draws out the sweet flavor along with vitamins and minerals. A slow heating method that creeps toward a boil for a mere second or two before turning off the heat is the gentle cooking method corn needs to develop its natural sugars.