You're Actually Ruining Your Corn When You Boil It With Salt

Fresh corn on the cob is one of the biggest joys of summer. The familiar tearing of husks in the grocery store, the smell of the grill turning on, the juicy crunch you experience when you take that first bite -– corn really is one of the biggest, and most nostalgic, seasonal treats. It's also simple to cook, but you do need to be careful. The last thing you want after all that buildup are tough, chewy kernels that are impossible to rip off. There's one common mistake that might make that happen: adding salt to the water when boiling.

We're told to salt water for boiling so many things that many of us do it on autopilot. While your pasta water needs more salt than you thought, your corn does not need any. This is because the salt can actually toughen the corn. It's commonly thought the reason behind this is the calcium levels in the anti-thickening agent sometimes used for salt. However, kosher salt — which typically doesn't contain any calcium — has also been shown to have the same effect.

We're not entirely sure why it happens, and some people swear that it actually makes no difference. However, it takes a long time for salt to penetrate corn, and since it only takes a few minutes to boil, you may as well leave it out just in case.