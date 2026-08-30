What's The Average Lifespan Of An RTIC Cooler?

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Beyond their capacity to keep food and drinks cold, coolers need to stand out for their durability. Between beach days, camping, and fishing trips, they're going to attract a lot of wear and tear. Since its launch in 2014, RTIC has positioned its products as just as hard-wearing as other brands, but at a more affordable price point. So how long can you really expect an RTIC cooler to last?

A company's warranty policy can often give insight into how long the products should hold up, and with RTIC it varies considerably by the style of cooler that you buy. Ultra-tough hard coolers get a five-year warranty, ultra-light hard coolers get a three-year warranty, and soft-sided coolers get a one-year warranty.

In online reviews, some customers report that their hard-sided RTIC coolers are still going strong after five to six years, but others have experienced faults with the closure after just a year of use. Faults on individual products are always a possibility, but in general the RTIC Outdoors 52-Quart Ultra Light Cooler is rated the best choice to keep food cold by Consumer Reports.

Soft-sided coolers seem to have a shorter lifespan, wearing out after one to three years. As a product you don't use every day, lifespan in years might not always be a good indicator of quality. One Redditor explained that although their soft-sided cooler had lasted three years — well beyond the one-year warranty — with just 20 uses in that time, you also need to consider the cost per use.