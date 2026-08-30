What's The Average Lifespan Of An RTIC Cooler?
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Beyond their capacity to keep food and drinks cold, coolers need to stand out for their durability. Between beach days, camping, and fishing trips, they're going to attract a lot of wear and tear. Since its launch in 2014, RTIC has positioned its products as just as hard-wearing as other brands, but at a more affordable price point. So how long can you really expect an RTIC cooler to last?
A company's warranty policy can often give insight into how long the products should hold up, and with RTIC it varies considerably by the style of cooler that you buy. Ultra-tough hard coolers get a five-year warranty, ultra-light hard coolers get a three-year warranty, and soft-sided coolers get a one-year warranty.
In online reviews, some customers report that their hard-sided RTIC coolers are still going strong after five to six years, but others have experienced faults with the closure after just a year of use. Faults on individual products are always a possibility, but in general the RTIC Outdoors 52-Quart Ultra Light Cooler is rated the best choice to keep food cold by Consumer Reports.
Soft-sided coolers seem to have a shorter lifespan, wearing out after one to three years. As a product you don't use every day, lifespan in years might not always be a good indicator of quality. One Redditor explained that although their soft-sided cooler had lasted three years — well beyond the one-year warranty — with just 20 uses in that time, you also need to consider the cost per use.
Getting the most out of your cooler
Making sure you get plenty of use out of your cooler starts with buying the right one. The biggest choice is usually between hard-sided and soft-sided coolers. Hard-sided coolers are designed to be more durable and better insulated, but they are more expensive, heavier, and less flexible for packing. Unless you need to keep ice cold for days on end, you might find a soft-sided cooler a better option, even if you can't expect it to last as long.
The lifespan of your cooler depends in part on how well you look after it. RTIC recommends cleaning after every use with mild soap and warm water, avoiding very hot water or harsher cleaning agents. For any stains, a paste of baking soda and water can be applied. Even the softest cooler bags should not be placed in the dishwasher or washing machine. The cooler should be left to dry completely before it's put away for storage and stored with the lid slightly open.
It's particularly important to wash off any salt water if you've been to the beach, as it can damage seals or zippers. The closures on RTIC coolers seem to be a common point of failure reported by customers, so this is good advice to take on board. The zippers on the waterproof soft-sided coolers need a little extra care to ensure a good seal, so be sure to lubricate regularly with a silicone-based lubricant like the BTAS Zipper Lubricant.