Consumer Reports' Best Cooler Pick Keeps Food Cold For Up To 5 Days (But It Isn't For Everyone)

There are a multitude of things you need to know before buying a cooler, like deciding on the size, material, and durability that best meet your needs. But if you're in the market for a new, heavy-duty option, the only cooler you need for a long camping or road trip, according to Consumer Reports, is the RTIC Outdoors 52-Quart Ultra Light Cooler. The RTIC cooler beat out legacy brands like Igloo and Coleman, and the cult-following brand YETI. To test the various coolers, the Consumer Reports team used a temperature-controlled chamber to monitor each option over a 72-hour period, recording more than 500,000 temperature readings per cooler. In addition to more scientific methods, they tested the user-friendliness of each cooler, noting ease of opening, draining, and carrying or moving.

Consumer Reports found that during testing, the RTIC Outdoors cooler kept cans of soda cool at under 40 degrees Fahrenheit for five days and three hours, at which point the ice had melted but the soda was still cold. When the temperature of the testing chamber went up to 116 degrees Fahrenheit, the temperature inside the cooler crept up to 51 degrees Fahrenheit, but when the testing chamber was brought down to 91 degrees Fahrenheit, the cooler's temperature also went back down, but only to 45 degrees Fahrenheit. Given these extreme testing situations, it's clear that the RTIC cooler can withstand hot summer camping weather or long car trips underneath the blazing sun.