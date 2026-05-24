Are Soft-Sided Coolers As Good As Hard Coolers? What To Know Before Packing Up

A good cooler is a non-negotiable for enjoying fresh food on the go, so you want to put some thought into finding the right one. Looking beyond the many brands and styles, coolers fall into two main categories: soft-sided and hard-sided. But is one better than the other? The short answer is that soft-sided coolers don't insulate as well as hard-sided coolers. Standard rigid coolers can keep ice intact for up to two days under the right conditions, while with soft-sided coolers, you're looking at a maximum of around 24 hours.

Styrofoam coolers offer about the same insulation as soft-sided coolers, and a premium hard-sided cooler could maintain ice up to seven days. However, insulation is not the only thing to consider before buying a cooler. Soft-sided coolers have the advantage of being lightweight and flexible, which you'll be grateful for when it comes to carrying them or squeezing them into the car. Hard-sided coolers win out for durability, and even with a few dents and scratches, they'll maintain their functionality. Plus, they can do double duty at a campsite, serving as an extra seat or table.

You also need to consider how long you realistically need to keep things cold for. If you're camping for days with no access to refrigeration, then you'll need the staying power of a hard-sided cooler. For a spring picnic or a beach outing, you only need to keep things cold for the day.