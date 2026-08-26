Tired Of Waiting For Thin Mints? M&M's New Walmart-Exclusive Flavor Has You Covered
There are quite a few M&M's flavors out there, and the list seems to be ever-growing. The candy brand has never shied away from dropping new flavors to the lineup, like a holiday-themed Toasty Vanilla flavor in 2023 or a crispy Easter-centric one in 2022. While many new M&M's flavor drops center around a holiday or some sort of seasonal theme, sometimes the beloved candy brand adds a new player to the mix seemingly just for fun.
Enter the newest addition to the M&M's-verse: Mint Crunchy Cookie. Now, this isn't the first time we've seen a hint of mint in the world of M&M's, with Holiday Mint Chocolate being a discontinued flavor we wish would make a return. Mint Crunchy Cookie not only promises that cooling flavor profile, but it also boasts a distinct crispy-crunchy inside that comes on the heels of the OG Crunchy Cookie, first launched in 2022.
As someone who grew up eating M&M's and has tried many, many flavors in the lineup, I was more than happy to put Mint Crunchy Cookie to the taste test. I love a good minty flavor profile, but it can be a hard one to get just right in a candy or dessert context. Read on to learn my honest thoughts about M&M's latest and greatest and whether I think Mint Crunchy Cookie is worthy of being your new go-to movie snack (or, you know, just a candy worth trying).
Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.
Methodology
While some foods or treats require a little extra prep work or cooking before putting them to the taste test, sampling these M&M's truly couldn't have been an easier task. M&M's did send me a few packets of the new candy to try for myself, and I started by tasting a few to see if I'd even like the flavor right off the bat. From there, I also paid close attention to how minty and crunchy a given piece was, since those are the two main factors that set this particular flavor apart from the rest. I made sure to sample the candy over the course of a few days to see if I picked up on any extra flavor notes or if anything new struck me during a fresh taste test.
Although I didn't compare these M&M's directly with other M&M's (like plain ones, for example), I did keep that context in mind as a frame of reference. To me, even the most out-there M&M's types should still look, feel, and at least somewhat taste like the classic candy we all know and love, so that was also a factor (even if only a small one) as I established an opinion on Mint Crunchy Cookie specifically.
Taste test
From the moment I tore open my first package of M&M's Mint Crunchy Cookie, a minty aroma was immediately apparent. And, trust me when I say that the cool flavor profile hits you like a brick, but in the best way possible.
There's no denying that this is a mint-flavored candy through and through, and for the most part, I enjoyed the sweet-yet-cool notes that these M&M's left on the palate. I found myself longing for more chocolatey notes, though, or perhaps notes that were simply more reminiscent of classic M&M's. There was a strong chocolatey coating around each piece of candy, but the mint took center stage.
What I ended up enjoying the most about Mint Crunchy Cookie wasn't necessarily the sweet-mint flavor profile (though it was tasty) but rather its crunchy cookie texture. M&M's was onto something when it first came out with such a filling, and it adds such a fun, crispy textural experience to each piece that regular M&M's just can't compete with. I wouldn't say the crunchy cookie filling added much flavor-wise, but again, that's mostly because the mint was so all-encompassing. It's pretty clear based on the cookie image on the packaging that M&M's was going for a Thin Mints-esque flavor profile; between the sweet mint flavor, the classic M&M's chocolate coating, and the crunchy cookie interior, I'd say the brand accomplished the task at hand.
Final thoughts
After trying M&M's new Mint Crunchy Cookie flavor, I can safely recommend this to any mint and chocolate lover out there. Better yet, I can specifically recommend this candy to any Thin Mints lover out there, because the candy really does mimic that iconic flavor profile. I'd argue that these M&M's are perhaps a tad bit mintier and slightly less chocolatey than a Thin Mint, but they're ultimately very similar and equally delicious treats.
Even without the Thin Mints comparison, I think this M&M's flavor stands on its own. It's true that you have to love mint to want to seek this particular variation out, but that can be said for just about any mint candy out there. M&M's delivers on both the mint and the crunchy cookie fronts. While I wanted a tad more chocolate to balance it all out, there were still enough chocolatey notes to remind me that I was, indeed, eating a chocolate-coated candy.
Price, availability, and nutrition information for M&M's Mint Crunchy Cookie
While it can sometimes be a wild goose chase trying to hunt down the latest and greatest candy flavor or variation, that isn't the case with M&M's Mint Crunchy Cookie. As the packaging makes clear, this is one M&M's flavor that you'll find exclusively at Walmart (in-store or online). You can expect to see it hitting Walmart shelves sometime in September 2026. The new product will come in two sharing sizes: a 2.83-ounce package, which is the size I tried, or a larger 7.4-ounce package. It's also not known exactly how much the given sizes will cost, but for context, a 9-ounce Peanut Butter M&M's bag retails online at Walmart for $5.48.
As for the nutrition breakdown, there are three servings in a given 2.83-ounce package, with 130 calories per serving. There are also 4.5 grams of fat, 20 grams of carbs, 16 total grams of sugar (with 15 grams of added sugar), and 1 gram of protein per serving of Mint Crunchy Cookie M&M's.