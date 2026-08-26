Tired Of Waiting For Thin Mints? M&M's New Walmart-Exclusive Flavor Has You Covered

There are quite a few M&M's flavors out there, and the list seems to be ever-growing. The candy brand has never shied away from dropping new flavors to the lineup, like a holiday-themed Toasty Vanilla flavor in 2023 or a crispy Easter-centric one in 2022. While many new M&M's flavor drops center around a holiday or some sort of seasonal theme, sometimes the beloved candy brand adds a new player to the mix seemingly just for fun.

Enter the newest addition to the M&M's-verse: Mint Crunchy Cookie. Now, this isn't the first time we've seen a hint of mint in the world of M&M's, with Holiday Mint Chocolate being a discontinued flavor we wish would make a return. Mint Crunchy Cookie not only promises that cooling flavor profile, but it also boasts a distinct crispy-crunchy inside that comes on the heels of the OG Crunchy Cookie, first launched in 2022.

As someone who grew up eating M&M's and has tried many, many flavors in the lineup, I was more than happy to put Mint Crunchy Cookie to the taste test. I love a good minty flavor profile, but it can be a hard one to get just right in a candy or dessert context. Read on to learn my honest thoughts about M&M's latest and greatest and whether I think Mint Crunchy Cookie is worthy of being your new go-to movie snack (or, you know, just a candy worth trying).

Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.