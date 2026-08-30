For A Mexican-Style Twist On Pot Roast, Add One Can Of This Pantry Staple

Pot roast is one of those simple home-cooked dishes that fills folks with instant nostalgia of Sunday dinners past. It requires minimal effort but offers maximum comfort. Seared meat, veggies, and herbs, slow-cooked with a little wine and braising liquid to deepen the flavor until the protein is fork-tender and falling apart in its own rich gravy — it's delicious, but even this beloved dish can be refreshed. Revive your pot roast and spice things up a bit by adding a spark of fresh flavor and igniting a world of new leftover possibilities with this easy Mexican twist: enchilada sauce. Add just one can of this chile-laden sauce and you're in Flavortown.

Though the end result won't be your mother's pot roast, it will be an entirely new flavor profile that won't cost you any extra time or effort to try. For the uninitiated, enchilada sauce comes in a couple basic incarnations — there are others but they're not sold canned in stores. First is red, made with red chile peppers and rich spices; and second is green, made with green chile peppers and tomatillos. For this hack, lean into red enchilada sauce (green enchilada sauce is better suited to chicken or pork), as the rich and smoky, cumin-laced sauce pairs well with the deep, umami succulence of slow-cooked beef.

Once you try it, you may never go back to sleepy old pot roast again. And while this twist is definitely "¡Qué rico!" alongside those traditional pot roast veggies, it's also great with a side of warm tortillas, or when served over rice or even creamy mashed potatoes.