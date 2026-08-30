Starbucks' Best Breakfast Sandwich On The Menu Outshines The Basics
Starbucks is certainly a trendsetter when it comes to creative coffee, tea, and dessert-adjacent drinks. But the massive chain also has a long lineup of food items to pair with your morning or afternoon coffee. If you're looking for a hearty breakfast in particular, you can skip the pastries and opt for one of Starbucks' many breakfast sandwiches. We tried every Starbucks breakfast sandwich and ranked them according to the ratio of ingredients and overall taste. And while you might be inclined to stick to classic choices, the best breakfast sandwich, Double-Smoked Bacon, Cheddar & Egg Sandwich, will convince you to step out of your comfort zone.
The Double-Smoked Bacon, Cheddar & Egg sandwich was by far our favorite one for numerous stand-out reasons, starting with the unique croissant bun which was flakey and buttery. The delicate pastry had some sweetness which balanced the rest of the sandwich fillings, all of which were very salty and savory. While we reviewed other bacon breakfast sandwiches, the meat in this one was both more generous in portion and infinitely more delicious thanks to its ultra smoky flavor. The fried egg and cheddar cheese rounded out the smoky savoriness of the bacon while also providing a gooey and bouncy textural contrast to the meat's crispy chewiness and the flakey softness of the croissant bun. We found the sandwich to be as tasty as it is unique, with a well-balanced textural profile and ingredients bursting with flavor.
More customer reviews for the Double-Smoked Bacon, Cheddar & Egg Sandwich
Customers on social media also sing praises of the Double-Smoked Bacon, Cheddar & Egg Sandwich. A thorough review by Old Nerd Reviews on YouTube was complimentary of every element, starting with the croissant which was fresh and had a nice crunch from being toasted. They found the egg to be well-cooked and liked the salty taste of the bacon. Ultimately, they deemed the sandwich to be the sum of all its parts, noting that "all the flavors of the sandwich are just loving all over each other."
Another glowing Facebook review proclaimed, "The Double-Smoked Bacon, Cheddar & Egg Sandwich at Starbucks is the best breakfast sandwich I've ever had." And even some alleged employees chimed in to agree that it's the best breakfast sandwich at Starbucks. Fans on Reddit also like the sandwich, especially compared to the chain's Bacon, Gouda & Egg offering. One user wrote "DSB is superior for the BACON; it's thicker and meatier."
However, customers across all social media platforms were critical of the price tag for the sandwich (it can cost around $5.75, but prices vary based on location), which detracted from the merits of many reviewers' criteria. Still, with just how delicious it is, we think it is the best breakfast sandwich you can order at Starbucks. You can even pair all that savory decadence with one of Starbucks' many sweet crème Frappuccinos. Or, you could go for our favorite Starbucks iced latte: the blonde vanilla.