Starbucks' Best Breakfast Sandwich On The Menu Outshines The Basics

Starbucks is certainly a trendsetter when it comes to creative coffee, tea, and dessert-adjacent drinks. But the massive chain also has a long lineup of food items to pair with your morning or afternoon coffee. If you're looking for a hearty breakfast in particular, you can skip the pastries and opt for one of Starbucks' many breakfast sandwiches. We tried every Starbucks breakfast sandwich and ranked them according to the ratio of ingredients and overall taste. And while you might be inclined to stick to classic choices, the best breakfast sandwich, Double-Smoked Bacon, Cheddar & Egg Sandwich, will convince you to step out of your comfort zone.

The Double-Smoked Bacon, Cheddar & Egg sandwich was by far our favorite one for numerous stand-out reasons, starting with the unique croissant bun which was flakey and buttery. The delicate pastry had some sweetness which balanced the rest of the sandwich fillings, all of which were very salty and savory. While we reviewed other bacon breakfast sandwiches, the meat in this one was both more generous in portion and infinitely more delicious thanks to its ultra smoky flavor. The fried egg and cheddar cheese rounded out the smoky savoriness of the bacon while also providing a gooey and bouncy textural contrast to the meat's crispy chewiness and the flakey softness of the croissant bun. We found the sandwich to be as tasty as it is unique, with a well-balanced textural profile and ingredients bursting with flavor.