If you are prone to kneejerk reactions based on headline-grabbing numbers, the temptation to stop eating fresh produce during a foodborne illness will be high. For example, a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) study found that 46% of all foodborne illnesses were caused by fresh produce, based on U.S. outbreak data from 1998 to 2008. Meanwhile, a University of Ohio study said lettuce and leafy greens accounted for nearly 10% of all foodborne illnesses. However, despite these numbers, one eminent food expert says that cutting out fresh produce can do more harm than good.

Certified food scientist Kantha Shelke, PhD, founder of research firm Corvus Blue LLC, and a senior lecturer on food safety regulations for Johns Hopkins University, warns against cutting out fresh fruits and vegetables from your diet. "I would caution against any recommendations to avoid all fresh produce as a category during an outbreak," says Shelke. "By avoiding produce, one is swapping what is often a small, time-limited, traceable risk for a large and potentially long-lasting habit. Low fruit and vegetable intake is among the best-documented dietary contributors to cardiovascular disease and cancer, and can contribute to constipation and other digestion irregularity."

This is extremely important to note, given that America is navigating a massive Cyclospora outbreak in 2026 — the third-biggest in its history according to the U.S. Public Interest Research Group. Even in a situation like this, Shelke says the best approach is to stay informed. "Outbreak investigations typically identify a specific item or class of produce from a specific grower or lot and are often region-specific. Case in point: The 2026 Cyclospora investigation points to iceberg lettuce from one Mexican supplier, and the Salmonella investigation points to jalapeño peppers from one importer. It would be wise to follow the recall and be cautious about those suppliers."