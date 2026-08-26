Nothing Bundt Cake's New Galactic Brownie Cake Just Beat Little Debbie At Its Own Game

Cosmic Brownies are one of the best Little Debbie snacks around. If you grew up eating Cosmic Brownies as I did, you probably remember the formula: dense chocolate, a glossy layer of icing, and those fun rainbow candy chips that were reminiscent of cosmic bowling. It's a snack icon that's been around for decades, and it's a pretty tough combination to improve upon. That's what makes it interesting that Nothing Bundt Cakes would launch the new Galactic Brownie Cake.

The company has given the snack the bakery treatment, turning the tiny snack cake into a mini Bundt cake. I was intrigued: Can a remake match up against the nostalgia-packed original? I taste-tested the new treat on the day it launched. If this looks like a snack you're interested in, you'd better get up and get one; these cakes are limited-edition and only available until September 6. I tasted the cake, frosting, and topping quality to see how they compare to Little Debbie.