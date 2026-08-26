Nothing Bundt Cake's New Galactic Brownie Cake Just Beat Little Debbie At Its Own Game
Cosmic Brownies are one of the best Little Debbie snacks around. If you grew up eating Cosmic Brownies as I did, you probably remember the formula: dense chocolate, a glossy layer of icing, and those fun rainbow candy chips that were reminiscent of cosmic bowling. It's a snack icon that's been around for decades, and it's a pretty tough combination to improve upon. That's what makes it interesting that Nothing Bundt Cakes would launch the new Galactic Brownie Cake.
The company has given the snack the bakery treatment, turning the tiny snack cake into a mini Bundt cake. I was intrigued: Can a remake match up against the nostalgia-packed original? I taste-tested the new treat on the day it launched. If this looks like a snack you're interested in, you'd better get up and get one; these cakes are limited-edition and only available until September 6. I tasted the cake, frosting, and topping quality to see how they compare to Little Debbie.
Methodology
I ordered this cake the day it was dropped, and based my expectations on the description Nothing Bundt Cakes gives on its website: "A rich, fudgy chocolate cake topped with a smooth brownie batter glaze and finished with a shower of candy-coated rainbow sprinkles ..." Everyone has their own technique for a fudgy brownie, so I wanted to see how NBC would deliver. I also wanted to compare this cake to a Cosmic Brownie, which it's obviously based on. I'll take any excuse to run to the gas station for another sweet treat, so I made sure to have a Cosmic Brownie on standby.
I tried the cake as-is, then heated it in the microwave for about 20 seconds. I also tried it with vanilla ice cream just for fun. I focused on a few things in my review: the cake's texture, whether there was a solid number of sprinkles, and whether the chocolate icing had that chemical taste artificial chocolate items sometimes get. I was really hoping the cake would taste more bakery-style than fake, because sometimes large bakery brands walk that very thin line.
Taste test
I tried this cake three ways: as it comes in the package, heated up, and with vanilla ice cream. That was about as creative as I could get with store-bought cake. But let me tell you: This dessert is delicious no matter how you slice it. I'm pretty sure this was Nothing Bundt Cake's standard chocolate cake, minus the chocolate chips. It was dense, moist, and super rich. The brownie glaze was fudgy and thick. It was not only on top, but also in the middle, similar to a chocolate lava cake. The glaze didn't taste overly fake and artificial like a lot of icings can. It tasted closer to a homemade chocolate icing.
Did it taste like the Cosmic Brownies I believe it's modeled after? No, but I think that's a matter of quality. In my opinion, this cake and icing are higher quality than those in Cosmic Brownies, so there's a clear taste difference. I don't have many negative things to say here. You can definitely tell it's inspired by Cosmic Brownies, but it honestly tastes way better.
Final thoughts
I have to say that I've been a steady fan of the Nothing Bundt Cakes brand. I think it's pretty consistent about delivering cakes that aren't dried out and have great flavors. But the Galactic Brownie may be a new favorite, which is a bummer, because it's only available for about two weeks. The chocolate icing really set this one apart as something special, and I hope NBC finds more ways to utilize the chocolate frosting and lava cake effect.
I think this cake did a wonderful job emulating the dessert it was modeled after. It took the elements that made Cosmic Brownies iconic — rich chocolate, creamy frosting, and colorful candy pieces — and turned those elements into something considerably better.
This was a dessert upgrade if I've ever seen one. If Nothing Bundt Cakes isn't on your list of spots to visit urgently, I'd put it there. With this cake available only for a limited time, I'd definitely recommend trying it before it's gone for good.
Price, availability, and nutrition
The Galactic Brownie Cake will run you $7.79 at my store (but this may vary by location), which is on par with the company's specialty Bundtlet flavors, like Biscoff Cookie. The other standard flavors that are sold year-round cost $6.29, but I think this one is worth the slight price bump. The cake is available from August 24 through September 6, 2026. This is definitely an indulgent dessert. One Bundtlet has three servings. Each serving has 240 calories, 11 grams of fat, 34 grams of carbs, and 21 grams of sugar.
At the time of writing, the Galactic Brownie Cake is available nationwide, as well as online. The cake is available in every standard buying option, which sometimes isn't the case for limited-time products. You can purchase a single Bundtlet, a Double or Triple Bundtlet Tower, which are wrapped in cellophane and tied off with a decorative bow, or a Bundle of 12 Bundtlets in a box.