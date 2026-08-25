MOD's New Signature Pizzas Aren't Bad, But Who Goes To MOD For A Pre-Designed Pizza?

MOD Pizza was founded on the idea that everyone should be able to mod — or modify — their own pizza by choosing from a variety of toppings to create something unique just for themselves. The company, in fact, offers 40 toppings and eight finishing sauces, meaning that there are plenty of possible combinations that can be cooked to order in a matter of minutes.

For anyone who finds a menu with this many options intimidating, MOD also offers a broad range of signature combinations to help ambivalent customers decide. And, in August 2026, the brand announced several permanent menu changes, emphasizing sizing and other revisions based on customer feedback. With this update, MOD is adding five savory signature pizzas to its permanent menu — some of which are tweaks to previous recipes — and a new dessert pizza. Every savory pie at MOD is of course open to modification; one can remove any ingredient they don't want, specify light or extra for any ingredient, and indicate if they want it lightly baked or extra-crispy.

To celebrate these new menu changes, I decided to taste through all of the permanent additions to the MOD menu — available at participating locations — to see which, if any, are worth ordering over that standard cheese or pepperoni that you know you always end up going with in the face of paralyzing choice.