Does Costco Offer A Military Discount?

A Costco shopping trip can be full of great deals if you're good at spotting them. From instant rebates to manager pricing, it takes some know-how to decode the price tags, but if you're knowledgeable, the bargains are yours for the picking. But can you knock the price down even more by flashing your military ID at checkout? Unfortunately, Costco does not offer a standard discount for military members or veterans, but you can get a little cash back when you sign up for a new membership.

Costco offers an enrollment benefit on a new membership to members of the military. The primary cardholder must be a member of the military — active-duty, a veteran, or a reservist — and Costco uses a program called SheerID to verify that the membership applicant is indeed a member of the military.

The benefit isn't quite a discount, but it does offer new members a reward to be used in-store or on Costco's website. The annual fees for the Costco membership options are the same, but military members who sign up for an Executive Membership — $130 per year — receive a $40 digital Costco Shop card, while those who sign up for a Gold Star membership — $65 per year — receive a $20 digital Costco Shop card. The digital card is sent via email within two weeks of signing up, and you have to enroll in membership auto-renewal to receive the reward.