Is Culver's Beef Better Than Burger King's? Here's How They Compare
Many fast food chains, including Burger King and Culver's, have built their brands on beef — enticing customers with towering, juicy burgers piled high with toppings. But not all beef is created equal in the fast food world. While they both offer distinctly different burgers, Culver's and Burger King take very different approaches in how they source their beef and how it's prepared.
Culver's, which was founded in Wisconsin, leans heavy into its midwestern roots in its approach. Since it was founded in 1984, the chain has made its reputation on offering fresh, made-to-order ButterBurgers made with fresh beef. The beef is made from a mixture of marbled chuck, plate and sirloin to maximize the flavor in each burger. That beef is also sourced directly from farms across the Midwest that raise cattle ethically. Culver's also leans into its roots by sourcing dairy products for its famous cheese curds and frozen custard directly from Wisconsin farms.
Not only does Culver's source its ingredients from local farms today, it also supports farming's future. Through its support of the Thank You Farmers Project, Culver's helps youngsters prepare for agriculture careers.
Factory-made famous burgers
Burger King is known for flame-broiled burgers and states that each patty is made using 100% beef, including the famous Whopper. But figuring out exactly where that beef comes from can get a bit tricky. Burger King sources its beef from large meat processors (according to Factory Made) and a frozen blend of chuck, shoulder, and round is inspected, ground up, seasoned, and then shaped into uniform patties that are frozen once again. This ensures that a cooked Burger King patty tastes the same in Kansas as it does in Maine.
While Burger King's beef supplier is not known publicly, the chain does use Restaurant Services, Inc to manage its supply chain. In 2025, Burger King's parent company partnered with the Legacy Landscapes program. The program works with beef farmers in multiple states on more sustainable farming practices and land stewardship.
In a battle of beef, Culver's has a leg up. Culver's makes a point of telling customers that its meat is never frozen and where it's sourced from. It also states clearly which specific cuts of meat its famous burgers are made from — and how that blend gives them a unique flavor. Burger King, on the other hand, doesn't publicly state where its beef comes from and seems to rely more on its famous flame-grilling cooking process to impart flavor into a standardized beef blend. Embracing its midwestern identity in sourcing and ingredients gives Culver's a farm-to-table process that Burger King just can't match.