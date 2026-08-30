Is Culver's Beef Better Than Burger King's? Here's How They Compare

Many fast food chains, including Burger King and Culver's, have built their brands on beef — enticing customers with towering, juicy burgers piled high with toppings. But not all beef is created equal in the fast food world. While they both offer distinctly different burgers, Culver's and Burger King take very different approaches in how they source their beef and how it's prepared.

Culver's, which was founded in Wisconsin, leans heavy into its midwestern roots in its approach. Since it was founded in 1984, the chain has made its reputation on offering fresh, made-to-order ButterBurgers made with fresh beef. The beef is made from a mixture of marbled chuck, plate and sirloin to maximize the flavor in each burger. That beef is also sourced directly from farms across the Midwest that raise cattle ethically. Culver's also leans into its roots by sourcing dairy products for its famous cheese curds and frozen custard directly from Wisconsin farms.

Not only does Culver's source its ingredients from local farms today, it also supports farming's future. Through its support of the Thank You Farmers Project, Culver's helps youngsters prepare for agriculture careers.