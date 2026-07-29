Is The Whopper Actually 100% Beef?

Since its debut in 1957, the Burger King Whopper has been a fast-food favorite. In fact, it is estimated that 2.1 billion Whoppers are sold globally every year. But is the iconic flame-grilled burger actually made with 100% beef?

It certainly is. Although you can customize your Whopper in over 200,000 ways, there is one thing that won't change: The burger patty will always be made with 100% beef. However, curious customers may have a hard time sourcing the origin of that beef.

U.K. Burger King locations state that they get their beef from British and Irish farmers, but U.S. Burger King locations do not publicly identify their beef sources. However, we do know that Burger King's supply chain is managed by Restaurant Services, Inc. And last year, Burger King partnered with the Legacy Landscapes program, which supports U.S. beef farmers and promotes responsible land stewardship.