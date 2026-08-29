The Vintage Kitchen Tool Home Cooks Are Using Again

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Modernization often leads to replacing old kitchen tools, but they're not always gone forever. Vintage kitchen items can suddenly become trendy again as people re-discover them and embrace why they were once so beloved. One of the gems from the past that has recently been getting a big revival is the manual bread slicer.

Manual bread slicers were very popular in European homes throughout the early-20th century. They looked a lot like mini guillotines, equipped with a single sharp stainless steel blade that you pushed downwards to slice the loaf. Three popular brands of the time, which began manufacturing the bread slicers between 1890 and 1904, were Raadvad, Alexanderwerk, and Zassenhaus.

However, in the United States, the manual slicers didn't really catch on with the same fervor as overseas, but they were still present — many of them are now listed for sale on reselling sites, generally costing between $60 and $150. While Europeans kept slicing their own bread, America would soon champion commercially sliced bread instead. In 1928, Otto Rohwedder invented the first commercial slicing machine, and the rest is sliced-bread history.