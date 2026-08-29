What Happens When You Leave Your Stove On Without A Flame

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Despite the widespread popularity of electric stoves, millions of American households still use gas ranges. They do allow for greater temperature control, which is why professionals often prefer gas stoves over electric ones. The downside, however, is the risk of a gas leak, which can happen due to a malfunction or because you accidentally left your stove on without a flame.

To operate a gas stove, the gas must be opened and ignited. When it doesn't get ignited, the gas escapes into the air. Because it's invisible and odorless, it would be impossible to spot a leak naturally — that's why manufacturers add a noticeable scent to its tanks as a safety precaution. That way, if a gas leak occurs, you can smell it. Another way that you might notice the gas is on is by hearing a faint hissing sound.

Once you realize you forgot to turn off the gas on your stove, the next steps depend on whether or not you can smell the gas. If you can't smell it, the amount that has escaped into your kitchen is minimal, so open all the windows and ventilate the room very well. If you can't smell the gas (or have your ability to smell impaired in any way), immediately leave your home and call 911 — the gas leak has potentially now become a life-or-death situation.