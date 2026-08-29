Tombstone Vs Totino's: Which Frozen Pizza Is Healthier
Frozen pizza is a convenience staple for a lot of people, and while nobody expects it to be a salad, that doesn't mean finding the comparably healthier option doesn't matter. Tombstone and Totino's are two popular frozen pizzas that have been around for years, but if a desire to be a little healthier has you wondering if you're preferred choice is best, know that both are pretty close in terms of nutrition. That said, Tombstone is probably the slightly better choice, depending on your priorities.
To compare the two we looked at the most basic cheese pizzas from both Tombstone and Totino's, knowing that would be the base on most of the brands' other pizzas. Thankfully the serving sizes between the two are pretty similar. While Tombstone pizzas are larger overall, its Five Cheese Pizza has four servings per package, while Totino's Cheese has two. With that division Tombstone's serving size is 137 grams, while Totino's is a nearly identical 139 grams.
For those servings, many of the stats are very similar. The one thing you'll be getting a lot of with both is sodium, which is an essential nutrient, but is something most Americans need to cut back on. One serving of Totino's has slightly less than Tombstone, at 630 milligrams compared to 670, which is 27 and 29% of your maximum daily intake respectively.
Totino's frozen pizza has less sodium and saturated fat, but Tombstone has more protein and fiber
The fat levels between Totino's and Tombstone frozen pizzas are also quite similar. One serving of Totino's has 17 grams while Tombstone has 16, but Tombstone has slightly more of the less healthy saturated fat, at 8 grams to 7, both of which are pretty high. Each brand also has identical calorie counts per serving, at 340. The one area where Totino's has a big advantage over Tombstone is cholesterol, but that's not a huge deal. The kind of cholesterol you should be trying to lower mostly comes from saturated and trans fat, not the cholesterol you consume in food.
While Totino's has a little less saturated fat and sodium, Tombstone pizza delivers more positive nutrients. Both are actually surprisingly decent sources of protein, even with just the cheese pizza. One serving of Totino's has 8 grams, but one of Tombstone has 16. That means just two servings of Tombstone, half a pizza, has almost half the daily recommended value for most people. On the other hand neither has much fiber, but Tombstone has a little more, at 2 grams per serving to Totino's 1 gram. Given the high levels of saturated fat and sodium, both Tombstone frozen pizzas and Totino's aren't things you'll want to be crushing on the daily, but they are plenty fine as an occasional part of a well-balanced diet.