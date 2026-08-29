Tombstone Vs Totino's: Which Frozen Pizza Is Healthier

Frozen pizza is a convenience staple for a lot of people, and while nobody expects it to be a salad, that doesn't mean finding the comparably healthier option doesn't matter. Tombstone and Totino's are two popular frozen pizzas that have been around for years, but if a desire to be a little healthier has you wondering if you're preferred choice is best, know that both are pretty close in terms of nutrition. That said, Tombstone is probably the slightly better choice, depending on your priorities.

To compare the two we looked at the most basic cheese pizzas from both Tombstone and Totino's, knowing that would be the base on most of the brands' other pizzas. Thankfully the serving sizes between the two are pretty similar. While Tombstone pizzas are larger overall, its Five Cheese Pizza has four servings per package, while Totino's Cheese has two. With that division Tombstone's serving size is 137 grams, while Totino's is a nearly identical 139 grams.

For those servings, many of the stats are very similar. The one thing you'll be getting a lot of with both is sodium, which is an essential nutrient, but is something most Americans need to cut back on. One serving of Totino's has slightly less than Tombstone, at 630 milligrams compared to 670, which is 27 and 29% of your maximum daily intake respectively.