6 Best Places To Eat With 24 Hours In Lancaster, PA

Whether you already have Lancaster, Pennsylvania, on your calendar as a quaint road trip destination or you're looking for a little corner of the country that caters to foodies, you're in the right place. Recently, I went on a trip to the town to discover everything it has to offer the traveler-slash-food enthusiast (spoiler alert: There's quite a bit).

While the region is quite famous for its Amish eateries, that's not the only genre that deserves some attention on your next Lancaster excursion. A small-but-mighty food truck and a classy, approachable brunch spot have also found their way onto the list of spots most worth visiting. If you only have 24 hours in the area, this list has all of your mealtimes covered, and I even included some snacking suggestions — don't worry about dealing with decision fatigue on this trip.

Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.