6 Best Places To Eat With 24 Hours In Lancaster, PA
Whether you already have Lancaster, Pennsylvania, on your calendar as a quaint road trip destination or you're looking for a little corner of the country that caters to foodies, you're in the right place. Recently, I went on a trip to the town to discover everything it has to offer the traveler-slash-food enthusiast (spoiler alert: There's quite a bit).
While the region is quite famous for its Amish eateries, that's not the only genre that deserves some attention on your next Lancaster excursion. A small-but-mighty food truck and a classy, approachable brunch spot have also found their way onto the list of spots most worth visiting. If you only have 24 hours in the area, this list has all of your mealtimes covered, and I even included some snacking suggestions — don't worry about dealing with decision fatigue on this trip.
Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.
Breakfast: Katie's Amish Kitchen
Honestly, Katie's Amish Kitchen alone is worth the drive out to Lancaster. The breakfast I had at this charming little spot made me rethink the concept of breakfast combos in general. Why, in the age of modern dining, can't I find a stellar French toast that isn't absolutely massive and comes as its own dish?
I ordered Katie's Special when I went in for breakfast (because, how could I not?), which was the perfect size and hit all my sweet-and-savory breakfast desires. The platter serves up a piece of French toast alongside your choice of meat (I chose bacon) and two eggs prepared any style. The French toast was absolutely perfect — buttery, sweet, with a melt-in-your-mouth texture and a small enough portion size that I didn't get a sugar rush afterward. My scrambled eggs were cooked to perfection, and the bacon was thick, crispy, and super flavorful. From the outside, Katie's Amish Kitchen is very unassuming, but it's a must-try if you ever find yourself in the area.
(717) 687-5333
200 Hartman Bridge Rd, Ronks, PA 17572
Morning treat: Beiler's Doughnuts
Admittedly, I'm not the biggest donut person in the world. I know, I know — I usually prefer savory to sweet and will choose a bagel slathered in cream cheese over a donut any day. So I was understandably thrown for a loop when I loved everything I tried at Beiler's Doughnuts. Perhaps I shouldn't have been surprised; after all, I was swiftly learning that the Amish are wildly good at anything having to do with food.
I got a half-dozen donuts (for $10.75) during my visit to Beiler's: maple bacon, key lime, dream crème, coconut custard, apple cider, and an apple fritter. And notably, I enjoyed every single one of them. None were too sweet (a problem I often face with the popular pastry), and the fact that the price point was unbeatable just made this deal even sweeter. If I had to pick a favorite, I'd go with either the Key Lime or the Coconut Custard. Whatever you choose, though, it's basically guaranteed to be outstanding.
(717) 869-6415
398 Harrisburg Pike, Lancaster, PA 17603
Lunch: Chella's Arepa Kitchen
I'll never be able to say enough good things about Chella's Arepa Kitchen. As a Portlander, I'm no stranger to food trucks, and this one could rival even the best in my city. Chella's arepas are jam-packed with flavor, and if you go, make sure to get a side of yuca fries as well; they were impeccably fried and were the perfect accompaniment to the arepas.
I got the chimichurri chicken arepa, while my mom got the lomo arepa. Fair warning: The Lomo Arepa is pretty spicy! Both featured masterfully cooked meat with a texture that was to die for, and both were massive, so you'll want to be sure to head to Chella's on an empty stomach (even then, you'll likely have leftovers). I know Lancaster is considered Amish country, but Chella's is still a standout eatery that you shouldn't miss.
Multiple locations
Afternoon snack: Bird-in-Hand Bakeshop
We've already called Bird-in-Hand's rhubarb crumble pie the best pie in the state of Pennsylvania, so it only makes sense that the bakery itself would earn a spot on this list. After visiting it myself, I can confirm that it's worth the hype. I had some of the best baked goods I've ever tried here, and it helps that the location is undeniably quaint.
When you head into Bird-in-Hand Bakeshop, be sure to get a pecan sticky bun (or a whole tray of sticky buns, which is never a bad idea). I'm partial to pecan sticky buns, but the ones sold here were on another level — not too sweet, perfectly moist, gooey, and so flavorful. I also adored the piece of soft, sweet shoofly pie, and the oatmeal whoopie pie was similarly stellar.
(717) 656-7947
542 Gibbons Rd, Bird in Hand, PA 17505
Dinner: Shady Maple Smorgasbord
Stepping into Shady Maple Smorgasbord at dinner time is like walking into an amusement park, complete with a long, winding line of hungry patrons. Luckily, the line moves pretty quickly, thanks to the spot's massive seating capacity. I happened to visit on seafood night and was generally impressed by what I tried.
I won't claim that Shady Maple served up the best fare I've ever had, but I never expect S-tier food from a buffet. I can say that Shady Maple absolutely surpassed my expectations for a spot serving such large volumes of food. I didn't even make it across the entire buffet before I was stuffed! The mac and cheese (pictured above) was to die for — trust me, my mac and cheese standards are high — and all of the seafood I tried was pretty good, though I was partial to the cold shrimp and the fried calamari. This Pennsylvania Dutch buffet is absolutely worth the drive out to Amish country.
(717) 354-8222
129 Toddy Dr, East Earl, PA 17519
Breakfast/Brunch: Loxley's
Loxley's is the one spot on this list that I didn't get to try on my visit to Lancaster; however, my parents stopped in for brunch, and they gave it ample praise after dining there. Had I had one more morning, Loxley's would have been my final breakfast stop.
You don't just have to take my parents' words for it, though. Loxley's gets ample praise across social channels, especially where atmosphere is concerned. Reviewers highlight the unique ambiance, which sits somewhere between a fantastical woodland aesthetic and your favorite childhood treehouse. If you want to dine somewhere with stellar vibes and good food to boot, Loxley's is a no-brainer.
heritagelancaster.com/restaurant
(717) 898-2431
500 Centerville Rd, Lancaster, PA 17601