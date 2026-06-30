This Pennsylvania Amish Diner's Homestyle Meals Are Worth The Drive
Lancaster County, Pennsylvania is known as Amish country, and plates of Amish soul food are served up in restaurants. One such establishment, Katie's Amish Kitchen, which opened in 2008, has cemented a reputation for its hearty home-cooking, and lines out the door serve as testament to the experience offered inside.
Rooted in Pennsylvanian Dutch tradition, the menu of Katie's Amish-owned and family-operated restaurant is focused on made-from-scratch meals. Eggs served any style, golden scrapple, buttermilk pancakes, and Amish Benedict start days strong. Meats, mashed potatoes, buttered veggies, homemade noodles, and specials like chicken corn soup and chicken pot pie fuel up diners during the day. Monthly weekend dinners of slow-baked BBQ chicken, pork and sauerkraut, and chicken croquets give locals something to mark on the calendar. An Amish Wedding Meal featuring chicken, creamed celery, and pepper cabbage is served each Tuesday for those looking for a traditional experience. Portions are sizable and dishes are priced fairly, but when desserts are made daily, self control will be tested. Shoofly pie, warm apple dumplings, grilled sticky buns, and homemade pies provide plenty of reasons to save room for dessert.
You'll find food served simply at Katie's Amish Kitchen
While the food at Katie's Amish Kitchen has received rave reviews, the service has also been noted by visitors. "The entire experience felt genuine from the moment we walked in. The atmosphere is warm, welcoming, and exactly what you hope for when you're looking for real Amish cooking," wrote a pleased customer on Google. They continued, "The staff was friendly, attentive, and made the whole meal feel like you were being welcomed into someone's home rather than just another restaurant." Reservations aren't required, but be prepared for a wait during standard meal times (visitors have said any wait is worth it). When days are pleasant, outdoor picnic tables beneath shady trees make for a picturesque setting.
In addition to Katie's Amish Kitchen, Pennsylvania has a stack of Dutch buffets that offer plenty of roasted meats, sides, and freshly-baked goodies to sample. The largest buffet in the United States, Shady Maple, is local to the area, too, and has become an attraction in its own right. Local farms and markets also appeal to foodies looking for fresh produce and specialty foods. Those passing through can pick up Amish butter to take home. In this region, food is an experience, and you'll leave with memories that last.