8 Pennsylvania Dutch Buffets That Are Worth A Trip To Amish Country
Salads and juice cleanses might technically be "good for you," but sometimes the best thing you can do for the soul is eat thousands of calories of homestyle cooking. That's the kind of food the Pennsylvania Dutch are known for, and they've been thriving in the Keystone State for over 300 years.
"Hearty" and "heavy" are two words that come to mind when describing the cuisine of the Pennsylvania Dutch, the broad term for the German diaspora in Pennsylvania that includes Amish and Mennonite communities. There's no shortage of bread, gravy, starch, or dessert here. And nowhere can you see the full breadth of this culinary style better than in the massive buffet-style restaurants of Amish country in southern and central Pennsylvania.
These buffets are concentrated primarily in Lancaster County, the tourist capital of all things Pennsylvania Dutch and home to hundreds of restaurants, farmers' markets, gift shops, and roadside attractions. While the food served at these buffets is largely authentic, this format is not really an inherent part of traditional PA Dutch cuisine. Instead, it emerged in the mid-20th century as a strategic way to market the region to outsiders, eager to taste "a little bit of everything" that Amish country had to offer.
All these buffets offer a taste of Amish-style cuisine. While Lancaster may be the most famous and polished version of Amish country, it is also the most commercialized. Venture off the beaten path into the Juniata River Valley or Lebanon County, and you'll discover even more quaint but authentic takes on the same rich culinary traditions of the Pennsylvania Dutch.
Shady Maple Smorgasbord
If you've heard of any Pennsylvania Dutch buffet, chances are it's Shady Maple Smorgasbord, the largest buffet in the United States. Shady Maple puts Las Vegas buffets to shame with over 200 feet of homemade dishes stretching across its vast cafeteria complex. What began in 1962 as a humble roadside produce stand under a maple tree slowly evolved into a grocery store, then a bakery and lunch counter, before transforming in the 1980s into an all-you-can-eat buffet. Constantly expanding its seating capacity, Shady Maple is now a sprawling destination with banquet halls, conference space, and 44,000 square feet of gift shopping, with enough parking to accommodate horse-and-buggies as well as tour buses.
The buffet's offerings feature familiar comfort foods like roast beef and fried chicken alongside Pennsylvania Dutch staples pulled straight from the region's culinary traditions. Expect to find apple butter, chow-chow, potato stuffing, stewed tomatoes, and whoopie pies lining the endless tables. Dinner includes a 46-item salad bar, multiple soups, homemade breads, cheeses, meats, vegetables, pies, cakes, and a sundae bar, with locals especially devoted to the Friday seafood special. Dinner prices range from $24.99 to $31.99, with no tipping expected, though meals are subject to a 6% Pennsylvania sales tax and a 12% service fee. Reviewers suggest arriving early, as there are often lines for lunch and dinner despite the building's large capacity.
717-354-8222
129 Toddy Drive, East Earl, PA 17519
Miller's Smorgasbord
Miller's Smorgasbord pairs cozy vintage charm with a sprawling buffet of home-cooked goodness. The restaurant traces its roots to 1929, when Enos Miller ran a truck repair shop and gas station along the Lincoln Highway, while his wife Anna served home-cooked meals to passing drivers. In 1957, new owners rebranded the space as Miller's Smorgasbord and introduced its now-famous "seven sweets and seven sours," helping to define its identity as a destination for traditional Pennsylvania Dutch comfort food.
Still family-owned today, Miller's maintains a homey atmosphere, complete with vintage decor, warm lighting, and consistently praised service. Its spread includes a soup and salad bar featuring eight homemade soups and a rotating selection of Lancaster County salads, alongside Anna's chicken and waffles, award-winning fried chicken, classic pot pie, and a carving station. Yelp reviews rave about PA Dutch items like cabbage bakes, ham balls, pickled eggs, and pickled beets, while desserts are often highlighted as a standout of the spread. A full smorgasbord dinner currently runs $31.99, while a soup, salad, and bread dinner costs $20.99. Another added bonus: Miller's is one of the few smorgasbords open on Sundays for dinner.
800-669-3568
2811 Lincoln Highway, East Ronks, PA 17572
Dienner's Country Restaurant
Unlike the sprawling complexes that define some Lancaster County buffets, Dienner's Country Restaurant is one modest-sized building, conveniently located next to a bakery, an Amish home goods store, and a fabric store. Open since 1993, Dienner's Country Restaurant emphasizes its authentic PA Dutch selections and simply made, homestyle foods. As the owners describe on their website, "Growing up Amish, we have been cooking this way for all of our lives. Only in 1993 did we decide to open a restaurant to allow others to experience the food we love and enjoy sharing with our friends."
This buffet is packed with stick-to-your-ribs comfort classics like roast beef in gravy, mashed potatoes, buttered noodles, and stewed tomatoes, while breakfast offerings include cooked oatmeal, sausage gravy, and scrapple. On select days, you'll also find PA Dutch favorites such as meatloaf, ham loaf, pork and sauerkraut, and chicken pot pie stew. Reviews consistently highlight the exceptional pie selection as a must-try, sometimes even stealing the show from the savory spread.
Diners describe the atmosphere as modest, wholesome, and friendly, with attentive waitstaff and occasional lines — a sign to arrive early. Dinner prices remain refreshingly reasonable at $18.20 on weeknights and $19.40 on weekends, making Dienner's one of the most affordable and homey stops on the Pennsylvania Dutch buffet circuit.
(717) 687-9571
2855 Lincoln Highway East, Ronks, PA 17572
Yoder's Restaurant & Buffet
Yoder's Restaurant & Buffet is just one part of a full-fledged roadside hub, with a country market, pharmacy, and banquet facility all attached to its expansive buffet operation. The atmosphere is casual and cafeteria-like, according to reviewers, but the real draw lies in its flexibility and convenience. Diners can choose between ordering off the menu or opting for the buffet, and Yoder's also breaks with Amish tradition by remaining open on Sundays for a brunch service — a major plus for travelers passing through on the one day that many similar establishments are closed. Another crowd-pleaser: a free birthday buffet, making it an especially popular choice for celebrations and large group outings.
The dinner spread features familiar Pennsylvania Dutch staples like broasted chicken, ham balls, buttered noodles, baked chicken and fish, mac and cheese, and potato filling, offering a reliable sampling of the region's greatest hits. Weeknight dinner buffets are priced at $23.49, while Friday and Saturday dinners run $25.99, positioning Yoder's as a mid-range option among the smorgasbords. While it may not lean as heavily into nostalgia or rustic charm as some of its counterparts, Yoder's is a practical and approachable option, especially with group dining and convenience in mind.
www.yoderscountrymarket.com/restaurant
(717) 354-4748
14 South Tower Road, New Holland, PA 17557
Bird-in-Hand Family Restaurant & Smorgasbord
Bird-in-Hand Family Restaurant and Smorgasbord combines classic Pennsylvania Dutch buffet fare with the charm of one of the state's best-named towns. With an atmosphere described as comfortably cozy by Google reviews, the restaurant's all-you-can-eat buffet features homemade Dutch classics from ham balls, meatloaf, and pork with sauerkraut to a soup-and-salad bar. When it comes to desserts, the apple dumplings are a highlight for certain visitors. And for those who prefer table service, a menu of made-to-order dishes is also available.
The restaurant sits on top of a small theater, and for most of the year, guests can take advantage of dinner-and-show packages at the intimate Bird-in-Hand Stage downstairs, which hosts Broadway-style musicals in an intimate setting. The bakery is an added bonus, offering baked goods to take home or enjoy after the show. Friendly service and a scenic Amish Country backdrop make Bird-in-Hand a convenient stop for tourists exploring the area, and the buffet itself is solid and satisfying, as Yelp reviewers suggest. Reviewers have also been very complimentary about the gift shop. Weeknight buffets are priced at $25.95, while Friday and Saturday smorgasbords are $27.39.
bird-in-hand.com/restaurant-smorgasbord
(717) 768-1500
2760 Old Philadelphia Pike, Bird-in-Hand, PA 17505
The Restaurant & Buffet at Oregon Dairy
The Restaurant & Buffet at Oregon Dairy leans less into the Pennsylvania Dutch vibe and more into a polished, family-friendly farm experience. Oregon Dairy itself is a one-stop destination for all things Lancaster agriculture, located in the charming town of Lititz, famous for its pretzels and food festivals. The farm includes a market, bake shop, ice cream parlor, farmstead (with animals!), children's play area, and year-round outdoor events. The restaurant-buffet is smaller than some of its Lancaster County counterparts, but still delivers familiar comfort staples like potato stuffing and chicken and noodles, alongside unexpected offerings such as sushi — a sign that this is less about Amish authenticity and more about widespread appeal.
Open seven days a week (though closed for dinner on Sundays), Oregon Dairy is designed for fun, all-ages outings, where the atmosphere and surrounding attractions matter just as much as what's on your plate. Reviewers frequently rave about the ice cream in particular as the star of the show. Rather than a purely traditional smorgasbord, Oregon Dairy is intended to be more of an experience, ideal for visitors who want a taste of Lancaster life without spending all their time in the buffet line. Dinner buffets are priced at $19.99, while lunches and Sunday brunch are priced at $17.99.
717-742-7727
2900 Oregon Pike, Lititz, PA 17543
Heritage Family Restaurant
In the central part of Pennsylvania lies an Amish community known as Big Valley. It's quieter and less polished than Lancaster, but just as charming — and arguably more authentic, thanks to its distance from mainstream tourism. Home to one of the most diverse Amish populations in the country, Big Valley's strong sense of tradition extends naturally into its food, where recipes are made for everyday life and not just tourists.
With its full buffet, the Heritage Family Restaurant in Allensville reflects that spirit. It delivers classic home-cooked comforts, with a soup and salad bar, ham, meatloaf, roast beef, fried chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, stuffing, and freshly baked goods for dessert. As it uses meat from the owners' family farm, the roast beef is a particular standout. Locally made hand-dipped ice cream adds a sweet finishing touch, while a separate menu offers burgers, sandwiches, and salads for those seeking something more classic.
Despite its small-town setting, Heritage Family Restaurant offers an impressive variety, especially for the price — reviewers note that the breakfast buffet clocks in at just $13.95 and features the kind of gravy-forward abundance that defines the PA Dutch breakfasts. It's a proper local gem in Pennsylvania's lesser-known Amish heartland.
heritage-family-restaurant.menu-world.com
717-483-0067
118 E Main Street, Allensville, PA, 17002
Hershey Farm Grand Smorgasbord
Hershey Farm Grand Smorgasbord is probably the most upscale — and most expensive — buffet on this list, offering a polished, resort-style take on classic PA Dutch dining. Located on the sprawling Hershey Farm resort, which includes a hotel, shops, café, acres of scenic farmland, and a barn, this spot is a proper destination rather than just a roadside buffet. Inside, the atmosphere leans refined rather than rustic, with a significantly more modern aesthetic in comparison to many of its counterparts, as noted by Google reviewers.
This upscale buffet still remains rooted in PA Dutch culinary traditions, serving comfort staples like homemade mashed potatoes, fried chicken, and a rotating selection of regional dishes. Guests can also help themselves to a fully stocked soup and salad bar, grill station, and carving station, offering a wide range of both hearty and lighter options. Added perks include a free birthday meal and free weekday breakfasts and lunches for kids aged 4 to 12 years old, making it especially appealing for families. Dinner pricing reflects its elevated environment, coming in at $31.99 on weekdays and $39.99 on weekends.
hersheyfarm.com/the-restaurant
800-827-8635
240 Hartman Bridge Road, Ronks, PA, 17572
Methodology
This list was curated using a combination of Yelp reviews and Google reviews to determine the quality and value of the food. These reviews also included information on the atmosphere and dining experience.
It wasn't just important that each restaurant was selected as a destination-worthy buffet experience. We also considered whether these places were seen as appealing to visitors and locals alike.