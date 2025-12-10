8 Pennsylvania Dutch Buffets That Are Worth A Trip To Amish Country

Salads and juice cleanses might technically be "good for you," but sometimes the best thing you can do for the soul is eat thousands of calories of homestyle cooking. That's the kind of food the Pennsylvania Dutch are known for, and they've been thriving in the Keystone State for over 300 years.

"Hearty" and "heavy" are two words that come to mind when describing the cuisine of the Pennsylvania Dutch, the broad term for the German diaspora in Pennsylvania that includes Amish and Mennonite communities. There's no shortage of bread, gravy, starch, or dessert here. And nowhere can you see the full breadth of this culinary style better than in the massive buffet-style restaurants of Amish country in southern and central Pennsylvania.

These buffets are concentrated primarily in Lancaster County, the tourist capital of all things Pennsylvania Dutch and home to hundreds of restaurants, farmers' markets, gift shops, and roadside attractions. While the food served at these buffets is largely authentic, this format is not really an inherent part of traditional PA Dutch cuisine. Instead, it emerged in the mid-20th century as a strategic way to market the region to outsiders, eager to taste "a little bit of everything" that Amish country had to offer.

All these buffets offer a taste of Amish-style cuisine. While Lancaster may be the most famous and polished version of Amish country, it is also the most commercialized. Venture off the beaten path into the Juniata River Valley or Lebanon County, and you'll discover even more quaint but authentic takes on the same rich culinary traditions of the Pennsylvania Dutch.