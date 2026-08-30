One Of Jersey Mike's Most Expensive Subs Takes The Roast Beef And Provolone Up A Notch

One of the best parts of visiting a customizable sandwich shop, such as Jersey Mike's, is the flexibility to make changes before leaving with your sandwich. Want to add pickles to the #2 even though it doesn't call for it? No problem. In the mood for some bacon on your turkey and provolone sandwich? That's easy work. One of Jersey Mike's most expensive subs started as a secret-menu item, but became so highly requested that it was officially christened the #12 Cancro Special, which just so happens to give the plain roast beef and provolone sandwich a major upgrade.

The #12 Cancro Special at Jersey Mike's starts as a basic provolone and roast beef on a sub roll, but where it differs from a regular #6 is the addition of pepperoni. A regular-sized #12 goes for about $11.75, while the giant-sized goes for about $19.45, depending on the specific location, easily making it one of the sandwich chain's most expensive menu items. Even if some customers are questioning whether the subs at Jersey Mike's are worth it anymore, the #12 Cancro Special is often discussed for a "bit of a cult following," according to one Redditor. Just like any other Jersey Mike's sub, the #12 comes Mike's Way, with onions, lettuce, tomatoes, red wine vinegar, olive oil blend, oregano, and salt, but it's the only sandwich on the menu that officially combines pepperoni with roast beef.