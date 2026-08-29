How To Recreate Costco's Discontinued Combo Pizza

For some, the golden age of Costco's food court is long gone, with the removal of the churro, Polish sausage, and perhaps the final blow, the Combo Pizza in 2020. This fan-favorite loaded pie featured pepperoni, Italian sausage, red onion, mushrooms, bell peppers, and black olives, all for the low price of $9.95 for a whole 18-inch pizza or $1.99 for a slice. Luckily, it's easy enough to recreate the discontinued Combo Pizza at home by ordering a pepperoni pizza from the food court and adding the missing ingredients yourself, most of which you can buy at Costco. Sure, you can get a take-and-bake version from Costco's refrigerated section, but many argue it doesn't hit the same, plus it can cost more than the original food court pizza.

Some fans have even made it their mission to track down the Combo Pizza's original ingredients, but ultimately, it's an impossible task without the original recipe, especially since the ingredients came already prepped, cut, and portioned in a container. For the sausage, fans recommend going with Italian sausage crumbles over ones with the casing to get the most authentic experience. As for the veggies, it's best to roast them in a pan or cook them in a skillet before adding them on since they can release moisture and make the pizza soggy. Some fans have also had good results using an air fryer to reheat the pizza, which gets the bottom extra crispy. Even if it isn't a perfect recreation, a little doctoring at home should get you pretty close to the Costco Combo Pizza fans still miss years later.