How To Recreate Costco's Discontinued Combo Pizza
For some, the golden age of Costco's food court is long gone, with the removal of the churro, Polish sausage, and perhaps the final blow, the Combo Pizza in 2020. This fan-favorite loaded pie featured pepperoni, Italian sausage, red onion, mushrooms, bell peppers, and black olives, all for the low price of $9.95 for a whole 18-inch pizza or $1.99 for a slice. Luckily, it's easy enough to recreate the discontinued Combo Pizza at home by ordering a pepperoni pizza from the food court and adding the missing ingredients yourself, most of which you can buy at Costco. Sure, you can get a take-and-bake version from Costco's refrigerated section, but many argue it doesn't hit the same, plus it can cost more than the original food court pizza.
Some fans have even made it their mission to track down the Combo Pizza's original ingredients, but ultimately, it's an impossible task without the original recipe, especially since the ingredients came already prepped, cut, and portioned in a container. For the sausage, fans recommend going with Italian sausage crumbles over ones with the casing to get the most authentic experience. As for the veggies, it's best to roast them in a pan or cook them in a skillet before adding them on since they can release moisture and make the pizza soggy. Some fans have also had good results using an air fryer to reheat the pizza, which gets the bottom extra crispy. Even if it isn't a perfect recreation, a little doctoring at home should get you pretty close to the Costco Combo Pizza fans still miss years later.
How to customize your Costco Combo Pizza
Making your own Combo Pizza is easier than you think, and the best part is you can add whatever ingredients you like, mixing up the veggies and meats to your personal preference. You can even go wild and add unique combinations like jalapeños and pineapple, as well as caramelized onions, hot honey, and blue cheese. One Redditor shared their creation that included artichoke hearts, feta cheese, mushrooms, olives, and pesto. Another shared how they added the usual combo veggie fixings but added steak and steak sauce. Others add a drizzle of olive oil, ricotta cheese, and finish off with basil and Parmesan. It's not quite the original combo but you get the idea.
One hot tip that customers have shared is ordering the pizza "no cut." "Cheese doesn't leak through the cuts and onto the box and [it's] easier to take in and out of the oven," explains one Redditor. If you're crisping it up in the oven, set the temperature to 400 degrees Fahrenheit and put the pizza on the rack for about 10 minutes. This also gives the cheese a chance to melt around your added toppings while the crust crisps back up. While the removal of the Combo Pizza at Costco broke the heart of thousands of shoppers, there are still ways to get a taste of nostalgia with a few added ingredients.