The Pizza Topping Combination That Might Change Pineapple Haters' Minds
You might be a pineapple on pizza hater, but maybe you've just been doing it all wrong. If you've tried the controversial pizza topping, it was most likely in the form of a Hawaiian pizza, which also comes with ham and occasionally bacon crumbles and red onion. While this is certainly a fan-favorite among pineapple-lovers, it isn't the best representation of the topping. If you're willing to give it another chance, try ordering your pizza with pepperoni, jalapeños, and pineapple, and you might just change your mind.
This pizza topping combination might sound strange, but it seems to be beloved among folks who dig the meat, heat, and sweet combination. One Reddit user writes, "All together [...] they cover all the flavor profiles to create a great mix of savory, sweet, and spice." If that sounds like something you'd enjoy, we encourage you to give it a try, whether it be on your next homemade pizza or your next custom pizza order.
If we haven't convinced you thus far, take it from these Reddit users, who claim that the addition of even just jalapeño is a game changer. One writes, "I'm not a fan of pineapple pizza. My buddy said trust me you will like this. He added jalapeño to it. It's amazing. Gives a nice sweet heat." Another Reddit user notes that they "can't stand" pineapple on pizza — that is, until you add jalapeños. "Then it's delicious," they write. It's worth giving it a shot, whether you add both the meat and the heat, or just the heat.
Already a fan? Take your pineapple, jalapeño, and pepperoni pizza to the next level
If you're already a fan of this pizza topping combo, there are a few ways you can give your pizza an upgrade while still maintaining that trio of meat, sweet, and heat. For instance, if pepperoni isn't your ideal meat, you can get that fatty and salty flavor from sausage instead. Bacon is another option; add crumbles overtop or chopped-up pieces for a crunchy texture. One Reddit user loves this substitution, noting that it "adds a hint of smokiness."
If jalapeños aren't your preferred spicy flavor, swap them for banana peppers — or add both, if you're feeling crazy. If you're looking for more depth beyond the trio, one Reddit user suggests adding onions, scallions, and leeks in addition. "It's the perfect amount of [savory] to balance. Also pickled garlic or olives work great with this combination," they write, highlighting the range of options you have when it comes to this pizza combo.
Folks who love this combo also swear by a drizzle of hot honey over the top. We think you should always drizzle hot honey on pizza, since it adds both a kick and a complex sweetness that's simply unbeatable on a pizza. If you're worried about the spice level with the jalapeños, add a little bit of regular honey instead for the perfect additional hint of sweetness — just remember to add the honey after the pizza's left the oven. It'll complement those pineapples so well, you'll wonder why you didn't change your mind sooner.