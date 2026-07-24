The Pizza Topping Combination That Might Change Pineapple Haters' Minds

You might be a pineapple on pizza hater, but maybe you've just been doing it all wrong. If you've tried the controversial pizza topping, it was most likely in the form of a Hawaiian pizza, which also comes with ham and occasionally bacon crumbles and red onion. While this is certainly a fan-favorite among pineapple-lovers, it isn't the best representation of the topping. If you're willing to give it another chance, try ordering your pizza with pepperoni, jalapeños, and pineapple, and you might just change your mind.

This pizza topping combination might sound strange, but it seems to be beloved among folks who dig the meat, heat, and sweet combination. One Reddit user writes, "All together [...] they cover all the flavor profiles to create a great mix of savory, sweet, and spice." If that sounds like something you'd enjoy, we encourage you to give it a try, whether it be on your next homemade pizza or your next custom pizza order.

If we haven't convinced you thus far, take it from these Reddit users, who claim that the addition of even just jalapeño is a game changer. One writes, "I'm not a fan of pineapple pizza. My buddy said trust me you will like this. He added jalapeño to it. It's amazing. Gives a nice sweet heat." Another Reddit user notes that they "can't stand" pineapple on pizza — that is, until you add jalapeños. "Then it's delicious," they write. It's worth giving it a shot, whether you add both the meat and the heat, or just the heat.