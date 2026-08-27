6 Eateries You Need To Try On Hershey's Chocolate Avenue
Believe it or not, the small town of Hershey, Pennsylvania — the namesake of Milton Hershey — isn't just a culinary wonderland for the chocolate lover. While the town has embraced its choco-centric history in full force (notice the kiss-shaped streetlamp in the photo above!), Hershey is home to other unmissable fare that you should check out on your next trip into town. After all, as much as we love chocolate, you'll need other sources of sustenance throughout your stay.
And, you probably won't have to travel far from your Hershey home base. Chocolate Avenue is home to plenty of eateries suitable for breakfast, snack, lunch, and dinner time — and, of course, there's always dessert if you're still hungry. Nearly all of the following eateries are right on Chocolate Avenue and sit within a few miles of each other. I got to visit a few on a recent trip to town, so here's what I'd recommend.
Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.
The Hershey Pantry
What you're looking at above is a truly ginormous cinnamon roll, topped with all the fixings you'd expect to find in a strawberry shortcake — and that's just a small sampling of what you could get during breakfast hours at The Hershey Pantry. I actually got to try the above, and can confirm it was one of the tastiest cinnamon rolls I've ever had, though I didn't even get through a fifth of it.
Can't handle copious amounts of sugar in the morning? Don't worry — there are plenty of savory items on the menu at The Hershey Pantry. In addition to the cinnamon roll, I got a breakfast skillet with sausage and potatoes when I went in ... as well as a lemon ricotta pancake (I know, but I couldn't help myself). Everything I had was spectacular, making The Hershey Pantry a no-brainer mention for this list.
(717) 533-7505
801 E Chocolate Ave, Hershey, PA 17033
Desserts Etc.
I had to scratch a planned visit to Desserts Etc. when I was in Hershey due to a time crunch, and I still sorely regret it — I mean, come on, how could I have resisted one of the above? Desserts Etc. gets stellar reviews across platforms, and I'm pretty sure one step inside the shop would have me facing the most decision fatigue I've ever experienced in my life.
The dessert case inside Desserts Etc. is absolutely jam-packed with goodies. The "Nutella Bomb" as well as the various cupcakes in the shop get especially good reviews. If you're in town for a celebration, Desserts Etc. also offers custom cakes and would be a great spot to order from if you want a sweet treat on the special day.
(717) 999-7996
840 E Chocolate Ave, Hershey, PA 17033
The Chocolate World Bakery
I know, I know, this spot isn't exactly on Chocolate Avenue — however, it's about a two-minute drive away inside Hershey's Chocolate World, so I figured it was as good a contender here as any. There are several eateries inside Hershey's Chocolate World, but one can't-miss destination is the bakery, located on the bottom floor of the building.
To be fair, I didn't love every cookie I tried at the Chocolate World Bakery, but my top contenders were really, really good. Plus, several of the cookies are huge and hearty enough to serve as a filling snack between meals. The bakery will tempt your sweet tooth (and deliver the ever-anticipated sugar rush after you give in), but in my opinion, you're on a trip — go ahead and splurge a little!
chocolateworld.com/sweets-and-eats/bakery
(717) 534-4900
101 Chocolate World Wy, Hershey, PA 17033
Lisa's Cafe on Chocolate
One morning during my trip, I headed into Hershey's Chocolate World bright and early — so, obviously, I needed to stop for coffee and a bite along the way. Lisa's Cafe on Chocolate definitely didn't disappoint. Lisa's had cold brew on tap, which acted as the perfect wake-up call before my busy day.
Because I was in a rush, I just got a toasted bagel for breakfast, which was plenty satisfying. Had I had more time here, I doubt I could've resisted one of the spot's many sandwiches and wraps, which get generally great reviews. As a bonus, Lisa's Cafe is located inside the same building as The Hershey Story Museum, making it a great two-in-one deal — head over to explore the museum, then stop by Lisa's for a quick bite before embarking on the rest of your Hershey adventures.
(717) 508-1729
63 W Chocolate Ave, Hershey, PA 17033
Hershey Social Restaurant + Bar
Feeling more in the mood for some laid-back sports bar vibes? Then head on over to Hershey Social Restaurant + Bar, which is a mere stone's throw from Lisa's Cafe on Chocolate. I loved the relaxed, joyous energy of the social spot, but I'm not only mentioning it here for its atmosphere — the food was great, too.
I got a smash burger and some truffle fries (arguably one of my favorite meals of all time), and what I was served definitely lived up to expectations. The burger was juicy and flavorful, while the truffle fries were — as they should be — simply scrumptious. I was full enough that I had to take leftovers back to my hotel with me (where I promptly finished them before heading to dinner). Though I only had a small sampling of the menu, the restaurant gets great reviews, so I doubt you'd go wrong with anything you ordered.
(717) 534-3110
27 W Chocolate Ave, Hershey, PA 17033
The Chocolate Avenue Grill
Last but certainly not least, I had to feature a spot that serves up hearty bites for both sweet and savory lovers, though I didn't get the chance to pop in myself. If you find yourself looking for good eats in Hershey, though, there's no doubt that The Chocolate Avenue Grill will pop up on your radar, and it's probably the first place I'll stop the next time I'm in the area.
Thousands of reviews and a 4.5-star rating on Google are enough to signify that this spot is well worth the visit, and a look at the menu just confirms that. It's slightly more upscale than the aforementioned Hershey Social (for example, "warm honey goat cheese" is available as an appetizer), and it has plenty of chocolate desserts that you should definitely save room for when you head in.
(717) 835-0888
114 W Chocolate Ave, Hershey, PA 17033
Methodology
This list was curated based on both personal experience eating my way through Hershey, as well as trusted reviews for locations I didn't have the time to visit myself. All of the eateries here have a wide enough menu to satisfy a group of people, in case you're not heading in solo. I was also happy with the meals I got at all the ones I was able to go into. The others on this list have plenty of excellent reviews and were recommended to me as possible stops along my trip — unfortunately, I only had a limited amount of time in Hershey.