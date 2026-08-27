6 Eateries You Need To Try On Hershey's Chocolate Avenue

Believe it or not, the small town of Hershey, Pennsylvania — the namesake of Milton Hershey — isn't just a culinary wonderland for the chocolate lover. While the town has embraced its choco-centric history in full force (notice the kiss-shaped streetlamp in the photo above!), Hershey is home to other unmissable fare that you should check out on your next trip into town. After all, as much as we love chocolate, you'll need other sources of sustenance throughout your stay.

And, you probably won't have to travel far from your Hershey home base. Chocolate Avenue is home to plenty of eateries suitable for breakfast, snack, lunch, and dinner time — and, of course, there's always dessert if you're still hungry. Nearly all of the following eateries are right on Chocolate Avenue and sit within a few miles of each other. I got to visit a few on a recent trip to town, so here's what I'd recommend.

Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.