5 Disadvantages Of Having A Costco Membership

Costco inspires a level of loyalty that few chains can match. For plenty of shoppers, the appeal is obvious: A warehouse jam-packed with massive quantities of everyday goods, rotating seasonal finds, tasty prepared foods, household and kitchen staples, and those tempting impulse buys that somehow get tossed into carts. As a longtime Costco member, I can easily make the case for keeping an active membership year after year, but that doesn't mean shopping there is always convenient — or, frankly, always practical.

Depending on how you shop, Costco's strengths can sometimes become a drawback. How much storage space you have matters, as does the number of folks at home waiting for those giant bags of chips or endless frozen burritos. A "great deal" is less impressive if half of it goes unused, and a supersized package of paper towels isn't quite as exciting when you have nowhere to put it. That's not to mention the crowds, the parking lot, and the challenge of fitting a cart full of warehouse-sized purchases into an ordinary car.

Before deciding whether a Costco membership is worth it, it helps to consider what's actually involved in shopping there. The following is a closer look at five potential disadvantages that come with those legendary savings. Be sure to consider these things first before securing a membership.