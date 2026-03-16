How To Outwit The Grocery Store 'Decoy Effect' That Causes You To Overspend

Do you ever walk out of a supermarket staring at a receipt totaling considerably more than you planned on spending? Welcome to the club, as just about everyone knows that feeling. But perhaps not everyone knows the reason why that can happen, despite a carefully planned list and determination to stay on budget. One retail practice called the "decoy effect" takes the cake for customer trickery, and there's a good chance you've fallen under its spell more than once.

Despite being aware of this tactic, I find myself constantly fighting the impulse to snag the product involved. Basically, the decoy effect is a marketing strategy that artfully manipulates how a customer perceives the value of an item they want to buy. When used well, the subtle psychological tactic nudges shoppers toward high-priced items, making a more expensive option look like the smartest choice — even when your original intent was to spend less. There are specific things you can do outwit the decoy effect, though, as long as you understand what's going on.

To get an idea of how it works in a real grocery store, imagine a display of olive oil bottles offering three buying options: a 16-ounce store-brand olive oil for $8; a 20-ounce premium olive oil for $12; and an 18-ounce specialty olive oil for $11.50. The third bottle acts as the decoy. It's only slightly cheaper than the premium bottle, but offers less oil and no obvious advantage. When shoppers compare the two, the $12 premium bottle suddenly looks like a much better value for just 50 cents more. But without the decoy, you may have easily gone for the $8 bottle, sticking to your budget and avoiding buying more than necessary.