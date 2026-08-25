Pack 14 Grams Of Protein Into Pasta Salad By Making It Cowboy Style

When considering foods associated with cowboys, you might think of the kind of campfire meals that built the American West — but probably not pasta salad. Don't get too hung up on the roots of the appellation, though — our hearty, delicious recipe for cowboy-style pasta salad packs in beans, cheese, spices, and 14 grams of protein.

To get a sense of this salad, it will help if you're already familiar with cowboy caviar (sometimes also known as Texas caviar), which has nothing to do with fish eggs, but is instead primarily a bean salad or dip. Cowboy caviar will typically comprise black beans and black-eyed peas, along with diced tomatoes, peppers, onions, and herbs, though you will find many variations including further ingredients. Our recipe takes inspiration from cowboy caviar and turns it into a more substantial dish.

Our recipe is the antithesis of any bland pasta salad you may have been disappointed by in the past, with a rainbow-colored symphony of textural contrasts and assertive yet complementary flavors. Amongst the ditalini pasta, you'll find some sharp crunch from red onion and bell pepper, offset by creamy avocado and the savory richness of cotija cheese, bound together by a dressing that subtly balances heat, sweetness, and acidity through its combination of honey, apple cider vinegar, and smoked paprika. The goodly amount of healthy protein the salad provides can be attributed chiefly to the black-eyed peas and the black beans, with the former being incredibly nutrient-rich and the latter also acting as a great source of antioxidants.