Transform Traditional Fried Green Tomatoes By Topping Them With A Seafood Lover's Favorite

Fried green tomatoes were first brought to the Northern and Midwestern U.S. by Jewish immigrants in the late 19th and early 20th centuries, but are now generally considered a staple Southern food. The dish can be prepared a number of different ways with several serving options ranging from basic to indulgent. If you want to satisfy seafood-lovers, try pairing your fried green tomatoes with a hearty topping of crab cakes.

This is one notably unique way to serve fried green tomatoes that transforms the simple side into a richer meal. While one dish is vegetable-based and the other is seafood-forward, using the latter as a topping for the former brings together the best of both worlds. The savory seasonings and crispy outer coating of either one, as well as the preparation options, which include frying, baking, and more, are what make this topping so effective. Both yield a tantalizing bite that gives way to a tender and satisfying filling, whether it's a firm, green tomato or a mix of crab and your choice of binders.

It's easy to apply this luscious topping for a dynamic duo of delightful foods. Just be sure you've taken care to allow each to adequately cool first. With so much versatility among fried green tomato and crab cake recipes, the possibilities for culinary creativity are limitless.