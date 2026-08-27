Does Expensive Bourbon Always Taste Better?

On a fundamental level, bourbon is a type of whiskey made in America from a corn-dominant mash bill, aged in new charred-oak barrels for at least two years, and bottled between 40% and 75% ABV. Beyond this baseline qualification, the bourbon spirits subcategory diverges into a kaleidoscope of different classifications — many of which deal with aging. Chris Blatner notes that bourbons that have been aged for longer often carry the most expensive price tags on liquor store shelves because they cost more for a distillery to produce. Moreover, prolonged aging typically comes with breakage: "A distillery has tied up that inventory for many years while losing whiskey to evaporation, and not every barrel will remain good enough to bottle after extended aging. That combination makes genuinely old bourbon relatively scarce." Such is the case with cult favorite bourbons like the ultra-rare, infamously pricey Pappy Van Winkle.

Even though these bottles tend to cost more than younger offerings, a sipper who prefers sweeter, rounder, caramel and brown sugar notes from their sipping bourbon would be less likely to choose a pricier aged bottle. Extensive aging isn't always a good thing, either. "Too much barrel influence can make bourbon taste dry, tannic, bitter, and overwhelmingly woody," Blatner explains. On the whole, price alone is an inefficient, unreliable metric for gauging personal appeal.

According to Blatner, some spirits experts use value judgements like "better" as a sort of nondescript umbrella to refer to specific characteristics in a bourbon's profile. "When someone describes an expensive bourbon as tasting 'better,' they may be talking about greater complexity, depth, mouthfeel, or even just the novelty of an older whiskey," he says. "But age and price are never guarantees of balance or quality."