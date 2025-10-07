What Is The Retail Price For The Pappy Van Winkle 2025 Lineup, According To The Distillery?

Pappy Van Winkle releases new offerings every year, typically in the autumn and in batches of six. Bourbon aficionados come out of the woodwork, many meticulously scheming for the slight chance of snagging a special reserve bottle. Bottles can sell for thousands of dollars apiece on the secondary market — but the actual retail prices upon release are surprisingly much lower. Scoring a bottle of Pappy is indeed challenging, but here's a look at the new offerings and initial list prices (subject to availability with individual retailers).

The six 2025 expressions represent the brand's signature recipes for wheated bourbon and rye whiskey, ranging in release prices from about $150 to $500. Collectors and casual whiskey sippers alike can enjoy these newbies from the Van Winkle Whiskey Collection: Old Rip Van Winkle Handmade Bourbon 10 Year Old ($149.99); Van Winkle Special Reserve 12 Year Old ($169.99); Van Winkle Family Reserve Rye 13 Year Old (229.99); Pappy Van Winkle's Family Reserve 15 Year Old (239.99); Pappy Van Winkle's Family Reserve 20 Year Old (359.99); and Pappy Van Winkle's Family Reserve 23 Year Old (499.99).

All of the new releases are wheated bourbons, with the exception of the 13-year-old Van Winkle Family Reserve Rye, which comes from the family's private stock and is considered one of the oldest rye whiskeys on the market today. Each of the six renditions brings its own unique properties to the table, from nose to palate to finish, as only Pappy can do.