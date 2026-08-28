15 Frozen Pizzas With The Highest Protein
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When you're looking to maximize protein intake, there are a lot of novel ways to do it. You can find everything from protein cereal to Buffalo Wild Wings Protein Espresso Martini on the market. Whether they all taste good is another matter, but you can hedge your bets on a tastier protein source by checking out high-protein pizzas. Someone once said there's no such thing as bad pizza, and while that may be debatable, a frozen pizza can be a surprisingly good way to boost your protein intake while still eating something you actually enjoy.
Not all high-protein pizzas are created equal. Some are much higher in protein than others, and some have better options for toppings. Some aren't even advertised as being high protein, but they still pack in a lot of protein for people looking to boost their daily intake. A few of these pizzas offer 40 to 50 grams each, while others pack in as much as 60 grams in a single pie.
We've ranked frozen pizzas in the past, but this rundown is a little different. This time we searched for readily available frozen pizzas, including well-known brands as well as specialty pizzas specifically marketed for their high protein content. The protein amount listed is both per pizza and per recommended serving. This is important because a pizza might contain 40 grams of protein in total but require you to eat four servings to get all of it. The per-serving number could be a lot different from the amount you'll get from the whole pizza, but we'll let you know either way.
Loopini Bianca al Tartufo Pizza
Loopini's Bianca al Tartufo Pizza packs 56 grams of protein into a 13.1-ounce pizza. There are two servings per pizza, so if you ate the recommended serving you'd get 27 grams of protein. Handmade in Naples, Italy, the pizza gets much of its boosted protein from lupini bean flour in the crust, along with fior di latte, Pecorino, and Parmigiano-Reggiano cheeses. The pizza is also topped with truffles, so it's not just loaded with protein. It has a fairly unique flavor profile compared to most frozen pizzas as well.
One Loopini pizza costs about $15.
Tattooed Chef Cottage Cheese Crust Pizza Bianca
Tattooed Chef's Cottage Cheese Crust Pizza Bianca has 47 grams of protein in a full 11.25-ounce pizza. Each pizza is listed as two servings, so a recommended serving would give you about 23 grams according to the nutritional info. The pizza is topped with béchamel sauce along with mozzarella, provolone and Romano cheeses. The cottage cheese in the crust provides much of the extra protein, while basil and lemon zest add some additional flavor to the mix. The pizza's taste has been described in reviews as amazing.
Each pizza costs about $10 at Kroger.
Zero Carb Lyfe Beef Topping Chicken Crust Protein Pizza
ZC Lyfe stands for Zero Carb Lyfe, and its selection of chicken crust pizzas come close to that promise. Each 8.2-ounce pizza has just 8 grams of carbs, most of which come from sugars in the tomato sauce. One pizza has 52 grams of protein, so a single serving, which is half a pizza, has 26 grams. The crust contains no flour at all, just chicken breast, oil, and spices. The Beef Topping and Buffalo chicken flavors offer the highest protein, while other varities range 44 grams to 48 grams.
One ZC Lyfe pizza costs about $13.
Yough! Uncured Pepperoni Pizza
We've covered Yough!'s high-protein pizza before, and the fan reaction to it. One 12.3-ounce pepperoni pizza contains 46 grams of protein. Yough!'s secret is Greek yogurt in the crust, plus the mozzarella cheese and uncured pepperoni topping. Like the others so far, each pizza is listed as two servings, so a single serving provides 23 grams of protein. Reviews for Yough! are overwhelmingly positive, with over 75 percent of the reviewers on Target giving the pizza five stars.
A Yough! pizza costs about $10.
Great Value Thin & Crispy Three Meat Pizza
Unlike most of the pizzas on our list, Great Value does not promote its Thin & Crispy Three Meat Pizza as being a good source of protein. At 17.8 ounces, it's larger than some others but still provides 56 grams of protein. According to the label, that's four servings, and each two-slice serving provides 14 grams of protein. As for taste, the pizza has more than 1,600 five-star reviews.
You can buy a Great Value Thin & Crispy Three Meat Pizza from Walmart for about $4.50.
Vicolo Corn Meal Crust Uncured Pepperoni Pizza
Vicolo pizza is made with a cornmeal crust. Cornmeal does have some protein, but the pizza doesn't include any other protein boosters like beanflour or chicken in the crust mixture. Instead, the rest of the pizza's 51 grams of protein comes from whole milk mozzarella, fontina, and provolone cheeses along with uncured pepperoni. Each pizza is nearly 15 ounces, and the label lists it as three servings. One 4.9-ounce serving offers 17 gram of protein.
A Vicolo pizza costs about $10.
California Pizza Kitchen BBQ Chicken Thin Crust Pizza
When we ranked California Pizza Kitchen's line of frozen pizzas, the Crispy Thin Crust BBQ Chicken did not score very highly at all. That said, it does win points for protein content. A 14.7-ounce pizza contains 47 grams of protein. The package breaks it down as three servings, with each 4.9-ounce serving providing 16 grams of protein. And even though our reviewer wasn't a fan, over 3,000 customers on Walmart's site have given the pizza five stars.
You can buy California Pizza Kitchen BBQ Chicken Thin Crust Pizza at Walmart for about $7.50.
Dreamcrust Pepperoni Paradise
Dreamcrust is a Canadian company that launched in 2024 and has taken protein pizza to the next level. An 11-inch, 16.4-ounce Pepperoni Paradise Pizza has 72 grams of protein. The label breaks that down into four 4.1-ounce servings, each at 17 grams of protein. The pepperoni is plant-based and made from tofu, while the crust contains flaxseed meal, which also provides protein. The pizzas have hundreds of positive reviews online and are currently only available in Canada. Dreamcrust said customers should keep watching on social media for availability updates.
A 6-pack of pizzas costs $99 Canadian.
Jack's Original Thin Crust Meat Lover's Pizza
Jack's Original Thin Meat Lovers Pizza is another entry that doesn't advertise a high protein content but absolutely qualifies. Each 14.4-ounce pizza contains 47 grams of protein. The label lists each pizza as three servings, with 16 grams of protein each. There are no hidden protein-packed ingredients in the recipe. Instead, it's just mozzarella cheese with multiple meat toppings made from pork, beef, and chicken.
A Jack's Original Thin Meat Lovers Pizza costs about $5.
bettergoods Wood-Fired Ultra Thin Pepperoni and Ricotta Pizza
At 15.45 ounces, the bettergoods Wood-Fired Ultra Thin Pepperoni and Ricotta Pizza is one of the larger pizzas on the list, but it also packs 60 grams of protein. Each of the three 5ish-ounce servings provides 20 grams. The high protein content comes from a mix of the pepperoni as well as the mozzarella, ricotta, and provolone cheeses on the pizza. With over 1,300 five star reviews, it's well liked by customers.
You can buy a bettergoods Wood-Fired Ultra Thin Pepperoni and Ricotta Pizza for about $7.
bettergoods Wood-Fired Ultra-Thin Crust Butter Chicken Pizza
Sticking with Walmart, we've got the bettergoods Wood-Fired Ultra Thin Butter Chicken Pizza, which provides 52 grams of protein in a 16-ounce pizza. That's 18 grams of protein per serving. This is a relatively new addition to the bettergoods lineup, but 74 percent of reviews are five stars.
You can buy a bettergoods Wood-Fired Ultra Thin Butter Chicken Pizza at Walmart for about $7.
bettergoods Gluten-Free Cauliflower Thin Crust Chicken Sausage Pizza
If you're looking to maximize protein while eliminating gluten, bettergoods Gluten-Free Cauliflower Thin Crust Chicken Sausage Pizza is worth a look. One 13.2-ounce pizza provides 49 grams of protein. The label suggests three 4.4-ounce servings, which would each provide 16 grams of protein. The cauliflower crust contains whey protein and Parmesan cheese, both of which contribute to its higher protein content.
You can buy a bettergoods Gluten-Free Chicken Sausage Pizza at Walmart for about $7.
Signature SELECT Spicy Italian Sausage Ultra Thin Crust Pizza
Safeway's store brand Signature Select offers a high-protein Spicy Italian Sausage Ultra Thin Crust Pizza with 51 grams of protein, or 17 grams per serving. The protein comes from the cheese and sausage; no other ingredients have been added to give it a boost. Nearly every one of the over 1,100 reviews are four or five stars, so this one is a crowd pleaser.
Each Signature SELECT pizza costs about $7.
Vital Pursuit Max Pro Chicken Mozzarella Pizza
Vital Pursuit leans heavily into marketing its Max Pro pizza as a good source of protein, prominently displaying the protein content on every package. Three of Vital Pursuit's pizzas offer 33 grams of protein each, which may seem low compared to some others on the list, except these are 6-ounce pizzas. That's 33 grams of protein per serving. Aside from the meat and cheese, the crust is made with milk protein isolate to increase protein content.
Newman's Own Thin & Crispy Crust Four Cheese Pizza
Newman's Own makes several frozen pizzas that have high protein content, but the Four Cheese flavor offers the most at 54 grams for a 16-ounce pizza. That works out to 18 grams per serving. Much of that protein comes from the mozzarella, cheddar, Asiago, and Parmesan cheeses used as toppings. As is becoming a theme, when we reviewed Newman's Own pizzas, the Four Cheese was our least favorite, but it does have some fans on sites like Target.
Newman's Four Cheese pizza costs about $8.