15 Frozen Pizzas With The Highest Protein

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When you're looking to maximize protein intake, there are a lot of novel ways to do it. You can find everything from protein cereal to Buffalo Wild Wings Protein Espresso Martini on the market. Whether they all taste good is another matter, but you can hedge your bets on a tastier protein source by checking out high-protein pizzas. Someone once said there's no such thing as bad pizza, and while that may be debatable, a frozen pizza can be a surprisingly good way to boost your protein intake while still eating something you actually enjoy.

Not all high-protein pizzas are created equal. Some are much higher in protein than others, and some have better options for toppings. Some aren't even advertised as being high protein, but they still pack in a lot of protein for people looking to boost their daily intake. A few of these pizzas offer 40 to 50 grams each, while others pack in as much as 60 grams in a single pie.

We've ranked frozen pizzas in the past, but this rundown is a little different. This time we searched for readily available frozen pizzas, including well-known brands as well as specialty pizzas specifically marketed for their high protein content. The protein amount listed is both per pizza and per recommended serving. This is important because a pizza might contain 40 grams of protein in total but require you to eat four servings to get all of it. The per-serving number could be a lot different from the amount you'll get from the whole pizza, but we'll let you know either way.