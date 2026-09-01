Forget Rotisserie — Chicken Salad Is 10X More Flavorful With This Trader Joe's Find

Packed with lean poultry protein, chicken salad is a versatile staple of picnics, deli sandwiches, and more. Using rotisserie chicken is a convenient way to streamline your salad, as you don't have to cook the meat yourself. However, there's another choice that can make your meal 10x more flavorful. Check out the Hardwood Smoked Pulled Chicken from Trader Joe's, and you'll forget all about using rotisserie chicken in your salads.

Hardwood Smoked Pulled Chicken was ranked among Tasting Table's list of the best chicken products at Trader Joe's you can't miss out on, and it's easy to see why. Per the writer's assessment, this product comes across as Trader Joe's upgraded alternative to a store-bought rotisserie chicken. The chicken comes fully cooked and costs around $9 per pound, depending on your specific Trader Joe's location. It takes mere minutes in the microwave or about 20 minutes in the oven to warm this chicken up for use in chicken salads and a variety of different dishes.

Trader Joe's shoppers praise the poultry product for its great taste and versatility. One Reddit user says, "It's really good in chicken salad. Last time I made it with mayo, grapes, almond slivers, and celery seed." The smoky flavor and ease of preparation make it an ideal addition to a crisp and creamy chicken salad recipe.