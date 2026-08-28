The Ideal Temperature For Reheating Leftover Food Safely

Whether you're prepping meals for the week or just made too many meatballs, having a fridge full of leftovers can make your next meal a breeze. In fact, some of our favorite recipes actually originated as ways to transform leftovers into a new dish. When bringing those leftovers back to life, though, it's important to think about more than just flavor. Properly storing and reheating your leftovers is more important than taste, so we checked in with certified food scientist Kantha Shelke, PhD — founder of research firm Corvus Blue LLC and a senior lecturer on food safety regulations for Johns Hopkins University — to make sure we're reheating our leftovers safely.

"The minimum temperature that leftovers should be reheated to is 165 [degrees Fahrenheit] (74 degrees Celsius)," she says. She recommends using a thermometer — like a meat or instant read thermometer — to check the internal temperature of the food. "Ensure the thermometer is inserted all the way to the center, because the outside can be steaming while the middle can still be cold."

Why is getting your leftovers hot so important? "Bacteria multiply when food cools, and even during refrigeration," explains Shelke. "The reason 165 [degrees Fahrenheit] has been selected as a single, albeit conservative, benchmark is because that temperature kills microbes reliably (and one need not worry about tracking time-and-temperature combinations)." Microbe-free food sounds good to us!